Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 sneakers collection: Everything we know so far

After successfully launching the first set of Baklava sneakers, Action Bronson is ready to launch another New Balance 990v6 sneakers collection with three new colorways. New Balance has teamed up with rapper and chef Action Bronson to release a set of new sneaker collections in 2023. The collection includes the highly anticipated NB 990v6 "Baklava" sneaker, which has garnered attention for its unique colorway and design.

The sneaker was released on March 17, 2023, exclusively on the Specializing In Life website, before being released globally on March 24, 2023. The price of the sneaker is $195-$220. Another new colorway, the "Lapis Lazuli" is scheduled to release on June 30, 2023.

In addition to all these, a set of three new fresh New Balance 990v6 s colorways will also come soon in the market. Any information regarding the new 3-piece Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 sneakers collection has yet to be released.

Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 sneakers collection features earthy tones, navy blue, and neon green color palate

New Baklava sneakers (Image via SNKRDUNK)

The design of the previously released New Balance 990v6 "Baklava" sneaker was inspired by the Turkish dessert baklava and pistachios. It is highly inspired by the layers of baklava, which is reflected in the layering of materials on the shoe.

The sneaker features a complex color scheme with a "Pixel Green" mesh upper, brown suede overlays, and a white midsole. The design is meant to combine sportiness and comfort in a midsize sedan.

Action Bronson came up with the idea to use baklava as inspiration for the sneaker design because of his love for food, specifically his favorite dessert. The design of the sneaker is meant to combine sportiness and comfort in a midsize sedan. The popular Baklava sneakers will come in a brand new makeover in three colorways. Considering the previous designs and used materials used for the New Balance 990v6 sneakers, it can be expected that the upcoming pairs will also incorporate the same premium-quality materials.

Action Bronson explained that he wanted to capture everything that makes "us up as beings," like the water, waves, and energy. He said that the energy from the copper transfuses electricity to light and noted that one can "literally break down each color."

He also said that the bottom of the shoe is inspired by the ocean and water, which "makes us up." Bronson continued:

"Then it’s the earth, the terra. Then you have another layer of the copper. That’s the electricity that infuses everything that lies underneath the layers. Then you have the electricity in the sky—that neon green, the lightning."

He added that this is followed by the grey, which is the original New Balance structure and soul as "something planetary, the moon."

The "Baklava" design of the New Balance 990v6 sneaker has received a positive response from the sneaker community. The unique colorway and design of the sneaker have garnered attention and popularity from both casual and classic fans of Action Bronson and New Balance. Therefore, it can be expected that the new upcoming ones will also get high attention from the sneakerheads.

However, as no official details have been disclosed by the brands about the upcoming 3-piece Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 sneakers collection, sneakerheads have to wait a bit for the release.

