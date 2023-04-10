New Balance x Action Bronson 990v6 "Lapis Lazuli" sneakers: Where to get and more details explored

The Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear label New Balance, is reuniting with the American rapper Action Bronson to launch a brand-new collaborative makeover of the 990v6 sneaker model. After releasing a 'Baklava" makeover of the sneaker model on March 24, 2023, the duo is now releasing a 'Lapis Lazuli' color scheme.

The beloved Queens-based American rapper has continued to subtly promote his upcoming collaborative sneaker makeover since September 2022 by wearing the pair during AEW wrestling matches. Now, after months, official images of the sneaker makeover have been revealed by the Boston-based label.

An official release date for the upcoming New Balance x Action Bronson 990v6 "Lapis Lazuli" sneakers hasn't been announced by either label despite multiple teasers. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Specializinginlife, New Balance and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming New Balance x Action Bronson 990v6 "Lapis Lazuli" sneakers

Upcoming New Balance x Action Bronson 990v6 "Lapis Lazuli" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The dynamic duo kickstarted their collaborative journey in 2015 with the launch of the limited edition sneaker "New Balance 577."

The duo's work together has often led to big surprises and impressive campaigns. For the shoe's release, the duo collaborated to launch a unique short film, dubbed "The Best Slice of Pizza in New York" with Action Bronson.

The film campaign showcased the foodie and rapper Bronson explored multiple pizza spots in the capital of New York City while wearing the limited edition 577 sneaker. Since then, the duo has released multiple new sneaker models, including 990v5 and 2002R.

Most of these sneakers are inspired by Bronson's love for food, music and travel. While describing the crafting of the 990v6 silhouettes, the brand said on their site:

"The designers of the first 990 were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The MADE in USA 990v6 embraces this original mandate, with a series of performance-inspired updates. The upper dispenses with the standard midfoot saddle, allowing the pigskin and synthetic overlays to flow from heel to toe across the mesh underlay, for a speedy, streamlined look."

The statement continues:

"While the evolved design marks one of the most dramatic changes from one generation model to the next that the 990 has ever seen, the greatest leap forward occurs on the inside. The addition of FuelCell midsole cushioning means that the evolution of the 990 can be felt as much as it can be seen."

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Action Bronson shares a close-up look at the BAKLAVA x New Balance 990v6 "Lapis Lazuli" 🧿 Action Bronson shares a close-up look at the BAKLAVA x New Balance 990v6 "Lapis Lazuli" 🧿 https://t.co/VLdS2wkGXh

The latest 990v6 Lapis Luzuli colorway of the sneaker comes constructed out of a mix of leather and suede material. The upper is clad in shades of blue, purple, tan and beige. The midsole of sneakers feature ENCAP technology infused with FuelCell foam for extra cushioning, height and comfort.

The shoes feature dual branding on both insoles and tongues alongside the silver "N" logo on the upper and traditional New Balance motifs elsewhere. A release date for the collaborative 990v6 "Lapis Lazuli" hasn't been announced by either party yet, but Bronson has said on Instagram that they will release soon.

Poll : 0 votes