Where to buy New Balance 990V6 sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear juggernaut New Balance has decided to extend its iconic 990 footwear line by introducing the 990V6 model. The silhouette will debut in a Grey colorway.

The 990V6 is the sixth silhouette in the 990 line and follows after 990V5 released in 2019, 990v4 released in 2016, 990v3 released in 2012, 990V2 released in 1998, and the original debut of 990 released in 1982.

The latest Grey colorway of the silhouette will be launched via the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on November 4, 2022. The shoes will be available exclusively in men's sizes at retail price of $199.99.

New Balance 990V6 sneakers in Grey colorway features mesh, suede and nubuck

The New Balance 990 is arguably the most iconic line of the label and its latest iteration, the 990 V6, is arriving this November. The official site talks chronicles the history of the 990 signature line as follows:

"The 990’s original designers were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The finished product more than lived up to its billing. When it hit shelves for the first time in 1982 the 990 sported an elegantly understated grey colorway, and a then unheard of three-figure price tag. For avid runners and ahead of the curve tastemakers alike, the 990 was a mark of quality and superior taste."

The New Balance label is known for its minimalistic Grey colorway, which is also what will be featured in the upcoming silhouette that has been teased by the label for over a year now.

In the 40 years since its debut, the 990 line has seen a variety of looks, and the upcoming V6 silhouette runs with the style's success. The silhouette takes a modern approach as the upper is constructed out of a mix of nubuck, mesh, and suede materials. Most of the upper is clad in tonal shades of grey.

The official site introduces the 990v6 model as follows:

"Simply put, the 990 is the shoe so good, that we’ve never stopped making it. The latest generation model, the 990v6 features a streamlined take on the mesh paneling and suede overlay construction, plus FuelCell and ENCAP midsole technologies. The subtle, refined modernization offers an up-to-date pinnacle experience for the 990."

The lighter grey hue makes up the eyestays and the mudguards, while the contrasting dark grey is added over the perforated suede panels on midfoot and toeboxes. The look features white flat laces and the "New Balance 990V6" lettering appears over the branded tongue tag.

The midfoot features the iconic "N" logo, while the "NB MADE IN U.S.A." and "990" debossing is added over the heel tabs and heel overlays, respectively.

The midsoles of the shoe are constructed out of FuelCell foam materials, which joins the ENCAP technology and ABZORB cushioning. The look is finished off with black and grey rubber outsoles.

The silhouette comes under the 'Made' signature line of the NB and contains a domestic value of over 70% or more. The NB 990v6 Grey shoes will be launched via New Balance and select retailers on November 4, 2022, at a retail price of $199.99.

