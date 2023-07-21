New Balance 996 Made in USA “Pink Haze” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored 

The Boston-based sneaker label, New Balance, is going to launch a new iteration of New Balance 996 Made in USA covered in beautiful pink hues. This design was introduced in 1988 as an offshoot of the original 990 model.

It is known for its technological features and subtly streamlined exterior design, making it a highly wearable and high-performance shoe. The Made in USA 996 is outfitted with a premium, pigskin hairy suede and mesh upper, giving it a unique and stylish look.

This premium sneaker model, New Balance 996 Made in USA “Pink Haze” will see a release on July 27, at 10 AM (US/Eastern). The retail price for the pair will be $190. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase it from the official New Balance website and other selected retailers like GOAT.

New Balance 996 Made in USA “Pink Haze” sneakers will come in both men's and women's sizes

The new upcoming New Balance 996 Made In USA "Pink Haze" is renowned for its excellent craftsmanship, comfort, and adaptable design. It features a mixed-textile construction of pigskin suede, mesh, and leather materials.

The main color is predominant throughout, with "Cream" and light grey accents showing up on the midsole, collar, toe box, heel counter, and characteristic "N" insignias. The black rubber outsole and white midsole round off the combo.

One of the key features of the New Balance 996 sneakers is the ENCAP midsole. It is a fusion of two materials, a soft and cushioned EVA (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate) foam core encapsulated within a durable polyurethane rim. This combination offers the perfect balance of support and cushioning.

The EVA foam core provides excellent shock absorption, dispersing impact forces during each step or jump, and reducing stress on the feet and joints. Meanwhile, the polyurethane rim enhances stability and durability, ensuring the midsole's longevity.

ENCAP technology allows New Balance to customize midsoles for different sneakers, tailoring them to the specific needs of various sports and activities. Because of its adaptability, ENCAP has become an essential component of New Balance 996 sneakers, solidifying the brand's reputation for innovation, comfort, and performance.

Introduced in 1988, the 996 was part of New Balance's innovative approach to footwear design and technology. New Balance stated,

"Introduced in 1988, the 996 was the first radical offshoot of the original 990. The 996’s technological features represented six years of evolution, and featured a subtly streamlined exterior design, making for an exceptionally wearable, high-performance shoe. The MADE in USA 996 is outfitted with a premium hairy suede, mesh, and leather upper featuring a pink haze colorway."

The "Made in USA" label indicated that the sneakers were crafted in New Balance's manufacturing facilities within the United States. The brand's commitment to developing some of its shoes domestically showcased a dedication to quality craftsmanship and supporting local manufacturing jobs.

Over the years, the New Balance 996 Made in USA gained a cult following, admired for its retro style, comfort, and versatility. This revolutionary sneaker model will soon come in July for both male and female sneakerheads.