Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

Rich Paul is back with his favorite sneaker model to re-innovate, New Balance 550. One of the well-known sports agents, Rich Paul has made a name for himself in the sports industry by representing some of the biggest names in basketball, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Ben Simmons.

Paul's company, Klutch Sports Group, has taken the sports world by storm and has negotiated some of the most significant sports contracts in the NBA.

Paul and New Balance first collaborated on a 550 in 2021 to honor his company, Klutch Athletics. The most recent iteration, the Rich Paul x New Balance 550 "Forever Yours," is a fresh look that gives the classic silhouette a new life.

On July 14th, the pair will see the release via Sneaker Politics. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the NB 550 "Forever Yours" for $130.

Rich Paul x New Balance 550 "Forever Yours" sneakers feature a beautiful Lavender color palate

Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The first look of the pair shared by @uptodate.tokyo revealed the look of the uppers and packaging. This new iteration of the New Balance 550 differentiates from the white leather panels that appeared on the first generation and are fashioned with a buttery suede build that is wrapped in a purple tint.

While his initials are placed on the footbeds, heels, and entwined rose motifs, his whole name is emblazoned across the tongues.

The official look of the pair has been released along with other details. It has a precise design made from a mix of premium components like mesh, leather, and suede. Its base color is a sophisticated Greyish/Lavender shade, and its vivid Burgundy accents give depth and contrast.

The shoe is notable for its distinctive Rich Paul branding, which is prominently featured on the tongues, labels, heels, and insoles. The branding contains an alluring rose pattern.

Rich Paul x New Balance 550 "Forever Yours" shoe box has co-branding imprinted on the top of the box along with the quote "Forever Yours."

The New Balance 550 is a low-top sneaker that was originally released in 1989 under the model name "P550 Basketball Oxford." The shoe was created by renowned sneaker architect Steven Smith as a replacement for the 650, which had a design very similar to the 480.

The 550 was constructed with premium and perforated leather uppers, a padded mid-top collar, and an EVA foam and rubber sole unit. The shoe was performance-geared and was designed for basketball players, although low-top hoop shoes were a relatively uncommon sight in the late 1980s.

It combines retro aesthetics with modern comfort. Its design features a low-top silhouette with a mix of premium leather and suede overlays, lending it a stylish and timeless appeal.

The shoe boasts a cushioned midsole that provides excellent shock absorption and support, ensuring a comfortable fit. With a durable rubber outsole, the NB 550 offers reliable traction and grip on various surfaces. The sneaker also incorporates a traditional lace-up closure for a secure fit.

The NB 550 is a versatile and reliable sneaker that effortlessly blends retro charm with contemporary design. Keep an eye on Sneaker Politics to grab a pair of Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” sneakers.

