“Shoe game is always proper” – Fans go crazy as Danielle Kelly spotted rocking a pair of New Balance 550s 

Not many martial arts stars can garner the same amount of buzz as Danielle Kelly online, even more so when just rocking a pair of in-fashion sneakers.

The ONE atomweight submission grappling athlete was spotted wearing a pair of New Balance 550 at the ADCC Dallas Open over the weekend.

And while her attendance amassed great excitement, Danielle Kelly’s choice of kicks clearly was the star of the show.

In an Instagram post uploaded yesterday, the BJJ black belt posted a picture of her donning the basketball kicks with a caption that read:

“What's a girl gonna do? A diamond's gotta shine.”

It didn’t take long for fans to praise her selection of shoes during the tournament last week.

User @thegoldeneagleee wrote:

Shoe game is always proper.

User @spritis_of_vtg posted:

The New Balances are lit.

Another account by the name of @bearded_bhudda wrote:

Those kicks and that skirt.

User @jjgbjj22 commented:

#NewBalance nice sneakers!

Meanwhile, @poppieact wrote:

Love the shoes girl.

The New Balance 550, designed by sneaker architect Steven Smith as an alternative to the 650, debuted in 1989. However, it disappeared into an abyss due to Air Jordan’s success in the sneakerhead realm.

It is back in fashion, though, and retails for about US$1110, with some exclusive colorways going for US$130.

Sneakers aside, Danielle Kelly will most definitely create the same amount of hype online when her next bout at ONE Championship is announced.

The Silver Fox BJJ representative has been on a roll under the ONE spotlight, gaining two back-to-back wins over Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura.

She hopes to contest for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title next.

