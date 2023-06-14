Danielle Kelly wants world title shot as soon as possible

American submission grappler Danielle Kelly has again renewed calls for a world title shot.

Over the past few weeks, Kelly has been standing her ground in regards to her future in ONE Championship. After being unbeaten in her last three matches, the Philadelphia native believes a world title shot is warranted.

She made her sentiments known again on her Instagram page with an image of a past stare-down.

Kelly said:

“Hopefully my next stare down is for the title. 😊💪🏼 photo by @mmajunkie.”

As the first pure women’s submission grappler for the promotion, there’s a general consensus from the jiu-jitsu community that Kelly has earned the golden ticket to a world championship fight.

Her last fight against Ayaka Miura alone demonstrated her exceptional ability to use technique to gain dominant position over an opponent who was 10 pounds heavier than her natural weight class.

Previous to that match, she submitted a multiple-time Sambo world champion in less than one minute by rear-naked-choke. That submission win over Mariia Molchanova cemented herself as one of the most savviest and dangerous grapplers of her class.

Hence, there’s nothing left for Kelly to prove other than ascertaining her position as one of the best submission grapplers in the world. At this point, she’s open to fight anyone, anywhere, any time.

That includes, rematches with former BJJ rivals, Tammi Musumeci and Jessa Khan, who are equally down to fight her in a high-stakes battle.

However, even though the waiting continues, the fans have already spoken: they want Kelly’s next match to be for ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title.

