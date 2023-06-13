New Balance 550 "White/Red" sneakers: Price and more details explored

A brand new version of the New Balance 550 is set to hit the market very soon dressed in a white and red color palate. When the sneaker model was first introduced during the late 80s, the NB 550 failed to rise to fame. However, with various modifications and advanced tech upgrades, the brand successfully made it one of the favorite sneakers among sneakerheads.

The New Balance 550 has become a highly sought-after sneaker model because of its comfort level, classic design, and high-quality materials. In addition to this, the model has been released in several color palettes, giving sneakerheads a wide array of options to choose from.

Now, the sneaker brand will soon release New Balance 550 "White/Red" colorway. The price tag for the pair will be $120 and they will be available via the official New Balance website and other selected sneaker retailers. The official release date for the pair is not confirmed yet and sneakerheads await an announcement about the same.

New Balance 550 "White/Red" sneakers will drop in men's sizes

NB 550 in "White/Red" sneakers (Image via New Balance)

The New Balance 550 was first introduced in 1989 and continued the industry tradition of manufacturers releasing a low-top version of their signature hoops-ready sneaker. The model, created by renowned shoe architect Steven Smith, served as a replacement for the 650, whose appearance was quite similar to the 480.

The upcoming new version of the New Balance 550 has a leather foundation with mesh and suede overlays and comes in white with red contrasts that encircle the sneaker from the tongue to the heel. The shoes are branded with the "N" panel logo, the 550 insignias next to the toebox, the "NB" stamped on the heel emblem, and extra symbols on the white midsole. The shoe's outsole is covered in red, while white laces are used to complete the crisp look.

New Balance introduced the pair by stating:

"The original 550 debuted in 1989 and made its mark on basketball courts from coast to coast. After its initial run, the 550 was filed away in the archives, before being reintroduced in limited-edition releases in late 2020, and returned to the full-time lineup in 2021, quickly becoming a global fashion favorite. The 550’s low top, streamlined silhouette offers a clean take on the heavy-duty designs of the late ‘80s, while the dependable synthetic leather upper construction is a classic look in any era."

One of the key features of the NB 550 is its pivot circles on the outsole that offers a perfect fit and an easy on-off process. With a low-top counterpart of the 650, the sneaker model has a very classy retro vibe, which makes it a very fashionable sneaker. Although its slightly long structure and narrow fit across the bridge of the foot may seem a little odd, its premium quality material provides the utmost comfort to the wearer.

New Balance has maintained the hype for the 550 quite efficiently with various collaborations and new releases and the new version of these sneakers will soon be available in the market for purchase.

Poll : 0 votes