5 best New Balance sneaker collaborations of 2023 

New Balance's footwear has a well-deserved reputation for being of the highest caliber. The brand emphasizes craftsmanship and uses high-quality materials to produce durable and comfortable shoes. Customers who value durability and effectiveness have responded positively to this commitment to quality.

Additionally, NB has successfully partnered with renowned athletes and sports teams, which has contributed to the brand's increased visibility. Through collaborations with professional athletes such as Kawhi Leonard, Jaden Smith, and Sydney McLaughlin, NB has been able to break into a variety of cultural and sporting areas.

Every year, the footwear brand releases a variety of collaborative sneakers, many of which are an instant hit with people who are into sneaker culture. Some of the many NB collaborations that were released in 2022 include, for instance, the NB x Ganni 2002R sneakers and the BAPE x NB 57/40. These are just two instances out of many.

This year as well, NB is ready to gift the sneaker world with some fantastic sneakers. Here is a list of the top five New Balance sneaker collaborations in 2023.

The Bodega x New Balance 610 “The Trail Less Taken” and four other New Balance collaborations of all time

1) Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 collection

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following a number of noteworthy releases, Teddy Santis' Aimé Leon Dore will be releasing yet another 550 pack. Fans of Teddy Santis and Aimé Leon Dore have had a lot of options to pick from in the brand sector over the past few years due to the fact that ALD has released a number of packs and Santis has worked as the creative director for New Balance "Made in USA."

It is possible that fans will be surprised to hear that they will be released in the first part of the year based on the color palette. Both incarnations of the 550 feature autumnal hues, with the primary color of one pair being chestnut and the primary color of the second pair being cream. Both colors have ALD x NB branding on the tongue and heel, and the uppers are made out of suede with a hairy texture.

The Aimé Leon Dore x NB 550 collection is now available for purchase at AimeLeonDore.com for the price of $130 or through a raffle that will run through May 10, 2023.

2) Poets x New Balance Tiago Lemos 1010

Poets, a skate shop located in New York City, is going to collaborate with New Balance. Together, they are releasing an NB Tiago Lemos 1010 model, part of NB's skateboarding collection. Tiago Lemos, a professional skateboarder, is responsible for designing the Tiago Lemos 1010, a model influenced by the 1990s.

Gino Iannucci, a legendary figure in skateboarding, established Poets in 2002 and opened the company's first flagship store in his Long Island neighborhood of Poet's Corner at that time.

This product features a hairy suede overlay, mudguards, and heels, in addition to a white mesh foundation and a leather upper. In addition to having black sock liners, the sneakers include black trim on the toe boxes, heels, and characteristic "N" emblems. The Poets and New Balance logo can be found on these sneakers' tongues, heels, and insoles, and are completed with a Sail Fuel Cell midsole and a rubber outsole.

Presented by NB and the Poets on May 15, the Tiago Lemos 1010 will be available for $120 at poetsbrand.com. On May 22, the shoe will be available worldwide via NewBalance.com and other select stores.

3) Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650R “UNC”

In addition to this retro iteration, Teddy Santis and NB are getting ready to release a collaborative 650R model that will be done up in a "UNC" colorway.

Although no official images have been released as of yet, the upcoming Aimé Leon Dore x NB 650R "UNC" will sport a two-tone outfit composed of white and contrasting "light blue," which will be visible on the piping detail, outlining the characteristic "N" profile insignias, and collar overlays.

The shoe is scheduled to release in the fall of 2023. In addition, branding reading "New Balance" and "650" appear on the heels and insoles of the primarily white mesh and tumbled leather high-top style. This serves to elevate the design further. The final features of the gum rubber outsole and the white midsole round off the shoe.

The Aimé Leon Dore x NB 650R "UNC" is available for $165 at official site of NB and other curated retailers in May of this year.

4) DTLR x New Balance 2002R “Virginia Is For Lovers”

🗓️ Friday, 05/26 DTLR x New Balance 2002R "Virginia Is For Lovers"

NB and tapped footwear DTLR have teamed up on a limited-edition 2002R that features a color palette and design elements inspired by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The upcoming DTLR x NB 2002R "Virginia Is For Lovers" is inspired by the state slogan of Virginia and mixes classic looks with modern comfort and performance qualities, as shown in the initial image teased by DTLR itself. The two are dressed in the same white, black, and red as the sign for the slogan.

The DTLR x NB 2002R "Virginia Is For Lovers" will drop on May 26 in men's, kids', and infants' sizes exclusively on DTLR. It will cost you $165 at retail.

5) Bodega x New Balance 610 “The Trail Less Taken”

The "Twisted Net" shade of tennis prodigy Coco Gauff's iconic Coco CG1 sneaker is set to drop this summer from the footwear giant.

The Coco CG1 "Twisted Net" draws inspiration from the tennis net and artistically merges the real-world tennis net with the internet's virtual world. The blue and green color scheme gives the Coco CG1 a modern twist on classic French style.

On May 26, 2023, official NB retail site and select stores will sell the Coco CG1 "Twisted Net" for $170.

These are the top five New Balance collaborations of all time. In the comment section, let us know which NB collab sneaker you add to your sneaker shelf.

