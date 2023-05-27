The Barbie Movie x Impala Skate collection: Release date, price, and more details explored

Impala Skate is all set to introduce a limited-edition skate collection for fans of the Barbie movie on June 1. Impala Skate is a global brand that manufactures skates and skating products with high-quality materials. The collar and tongue of the skates are cushioned for optimal comfort and ankle support, and they are made of eco-friendly materials.

The company is renowned for manufacturing top-notch quad and inline skates, which can be used for leisure skating both indoors and outside. The new Barbie Movie x Impala Skate collection is currently up on Impala's official website for early access sign-up.

Fans can now sign up and get a pair in advance before the collection officially launches in stores. Products in the collection are priced from $26.95 to $189.95. After the official launch, the collection also will be available via Zappos.com.

The Barbie Movie x Impala Skate collection includes inline skates, protective set, and socks

Impala Skate's mission to uplift the next generation and promote diversity and self-expression inspired the joyful and whimsical collection. Fans will be able to recreate Barbie and Ken's colorful, retro-inspired skatewear from the film thanks to the launch of Barbie x Impala Skate. The collection will include the Barbie Bright Yellow Protective Set, the Barbie Bright Yellow Sock 3 Pack, and the Barbie Bright Yellow LightSpeed Inline Skates.

The inline skate comes with a sturdy plastic outer boot that is cushioned and has an easy entrance buckle and lacing system. Two Allen wrenches and adjustable 2-inch wheels are also included on the skates.

Impala Barbie socks in a three-pack are included in the set and go well with the skates. The tube socks come in blue and white, light pink and white, neon pink, and other colors as well. The socks have the iconic Barbie logo and the phrase "This is the best day ever."

An Impala Skate Proactive Set with knee and elbow pads for both adults and children completes the lineup.

As per Fashion United, the global marketing manager of the brand, Gwenn Strating Moen said:

"Our collaboration with Barbie represents our commitment to promoting and encouraging fun, inclusivity and self-expression. We are proud of our global community of skaters that are welcoming to all, from all walks of life and all levels of skating ability. Impala truly is for everyone and we aim to celebrate that in everything that we do."

The brand's mission is to help support and create an encouraging community for skaters of all levels that is welcoming and celebrates diversity in all walks of life. These skates are suitable for both beginner and intermediate-level skaters. They are designed for indoor and outdoor recreational skating and come in a range of cute and fun colorways and styles.

Impala is all about the love for skating, creativity, building connections, and self-expression through community. Now coming together with Barbie, the brand is taking a step towards reaching more people. The much-awaited skates will be launched ahead of the release of the Barbie Movie, which is set to premiere on July 21, 2023.

