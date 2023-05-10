Nike responds as Crenshaw Skate Club x SB Dunk Low early images leaked

Recently, the first look of Nike Crenshaw Skate Club x SB Dunk Low was shared by @prvt.selection and @masterchefian via Instagram and in a rare case, the sneaker label actually responded to the leak. Under the Instagram post by @masterchefian, Nike SB's official handle hinted at how the leak lacked a proper context.

Leaked first-look images of sneakers has been a long-standing tradition that has been around for decades - becoming a common way for sneaker enthusiasts to get a sneak peek at what is coming next from their favorite brands. Brands do not officially condone the practice of leaking images, and it has become an accepted part of the sneaker culture.

In fact, some brands have even started to use the buzz generated by these leaks to their advantage, with some releasing teasers or hints about upcoming releases to create even more hype.

But this time, when two sneaker leaker accounts posted the first look of the upcoming SB Dunk Low sneakers, the sneaker brand took a stance. Here is the comment by Nike on the Instagram post by @masterchefian.

The sneaker brand's comment on Crenshaw Skate Club x SB Dunk Low early images leaked (Image via Instagram)

Fans reacted excitedly to the first-look of Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Dunk Low

For several decades, sneakerheads have been getting their first looks of upcoming Nike sneaker releases through various anonymous accounts on social media platforms. These accounts, which are often run by insiders within the sneaker industry, provide a first glimpse at what the sneaker brand has in store for its fans, often long before the official release dates.

While Nike does not officially endorse these anonymous accounts, they have become an accepted part of the sneaker culture. Many fans eagerly await leaks and teasers from these accounts, fueling hype and excitement for upcoming releases.

Despite Nike seemingly criticizing the leak, fans seem quite happy about the new SB Dunk Low design. Here are some of the enthusiastic comments from the fans on the Instagram post by @masterchefian.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

At this moment, it is not apparent whether the comment by Nike represents the viewpoints of the brand's Skateboarding division or whether the unanticipated comment is simply the product of a disgruntled employee.

The giant sneaker brand hasn't taken any step to clarify the matter or release any statement regarding the same. So, it currently remains unclear whether the comment was officially posted by the brand or not.

No matter what the official stance on the matter is, sneakerheads are quite excited for the new release of Crenshaw Skate Club x SB Dunk Low sneakers and looking forward to the official drop.

Poll : 0 votes