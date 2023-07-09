Nike's Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft “Anthracite/Light Olive” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike company and Michael Jordan co-operated Jordan brand has continued to charm sneaker fans with exquisite makeovers of the legendary sneaker, the Air Jordan. The dynamic duo has designed varying makeovers, the most notable being the Air Jordan 1 footwear style, and the recently launched Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft facelift is a one-of-a-kind edition with "Anthracite/Light Olive" makeup, clothed in a suede ensemble with leather accents.

Although there has been no official word on the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Mid SE Craft "Anthracite/Light Olive" footwear, initial reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit suggest that they will release anytime this fall. Jordanheads, and other interested buyers, can locate these sneakers via Nike's online and physical stores, the Nike SNKRS App, and select Jordan Brand's associate retail stores. These sneakers will be offered at a retail price label of $135 USD per pair in men's sizing options.

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft “Anthracite/Light Olive” shoes are covered in suede and leather composition

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit)

Nike, headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, and its co-owned sub-label with storied basketball athlete Michael Jordan have long dominated the sneaker world. The label has spent years perfecting remixes for their legendary and classic footwear models, like the Air Jordan 1.

Ever since the silhouette's inception in 1985, the Peter Moore-designed sneaker model has been offered in multiple interpretations including high-top, mid-top, low-top, Elevate, CMFT, and so on. For the new launch of 2023, the mid-top variant of the silhouette will receive a "Anthracite/Light Olive” color scheme.

The origins of Michael Jordan's first signature silhouette is mentioned on Nike's webpage as,

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential."

It further continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft features a distinctive construction featuring layers as well as visible foam elements influenced by a "inside out" theme. This unique design elevates the traditional form of the Air Jordan 1. Meanwhile, the deco sewing on the Swoosh demonstrates a keen eye to detail, creating a highly attractive physical appearance. This release has a handcrafted feel, thanks to the surprising coloring, a rich blend of materials, as well as an aged midsole.

The shoe has a luxurious look owing to its Black and Anthracite top made of nubuck and suede components. Light Olive dominates the leather Swooshes, heels, and rubber outsole, creating an amazing juxtaposition.

Take a closer look at the heel areas of the shoes (Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit)

Laces in bright orange as well as a Wings emblem in the back offer a splash of color. Black Jumpman emblems appear on the padded tongues, while orange Jumpman emblems on the insoles round out the autumn-themed design.

Keep an eye out for the freshly revealed Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft "Anthracite/Light Olive" shoes, which are expected to retail this fall. Those worried about missing out on the debut can visit the main Nike site and download the SNKRS app to receive timely notifications.

