Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Legend Coffee" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The legendary Air Jordan 1 marked the beginning of Michael Jordan's brilliant career and his first NBA season when it made its debut in 1985. The Jordan Brand is known for innovating its sneakers while preserving the rich history of the AJ1. Jordan Brand launched the Zoom CMFT, a remake of the roughly 40-year-old sneaker, and it is currently working on its second generation, the Zoom CMFT 2.

The model has recently been seen covered in the "Legend Coffee" colorway. The shoe is entirely wrapped up in a Sail/Legend Coffee-Legend Medium Brown-Fossil color palette.

The freshly presented Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Legend Coffee" shoes will be available in February 2024, according to Sole Retriever. Each pair of these low-top basketball shoes will be priced at $150, with options for men's sizing. These high-top pairs are expected to be available on Nike, the SNKRS app, as well as a variety of other retail websites and offline stores.

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Legend Coffee" shoes feature sail hues all over

Many of the most well-known and popular shoe lines in the sneaker market were developed by the Swoosh and Michael Jordan's jointly owned label Jordan Brand. The company released its iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker design in 1985, and it has undergone various alterations and adjustments ever since.

The AJ1 model has undergone updates and hybrid releases from the Jordan brand, including the high-top, mid-top, low-top, Zoom CMFT, Elevate, and more. One of the most recent and well-liked incarnations of the shoes is the Zoom CMFT, which made its debut at the 35th-anniversary celebration of the AJ1.

The CMFT series of AJ1, which officially debuted in 2022, captivated the footwear world. The advanced second edition of the CMFT line, Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2, will now be dressed in a "Legend Coffee" ensemble for the next year.

Two of Jordan Brand and Nike's most advanced features are used in this version of the AJ1: Zoom Air padding and Formula23 foam. Suede, mesh, and synthetic textures are blended together in an upper made out of various materials. The brown suede details on the mudguard, eyestays, collar overlay, and heel contrast with the sail-hued synthetic fibers on the toebox and quarter panel.

A Swoosh-shaped cutout along the midfoot uncovers brown mesh underneath. The collar sports the Jordan Wings emblem in crisp white, while the tongue sports the Zoom Air insignia in a complementary brown hue. The Zoom Air padding is housed in a sail midsole, and a brown rubber and Formula23 foam outsole complete the look.

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the new Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Legend Coffee" shoes, which are anticipated to launch early next year. Register on the main Nike site or install the SNKRS app to get timely updates about the release of the much-awaited pair.

