Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Dark Powder Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Decades after its release, the Air Jordan 1 still reigns supreme in the sneaker world. Originally designed for hardwood flooring, the iconic design has moved beyond its court origins to evolve into a sneaker as well as a fashion mainstay, thanks to timeless hues and partnershi[s with the Jordan brand. Today, we take a closer look at the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 in a brand new Dark Powder Blue colorway. The new Sail/Dark Powder Blue boasts a Grey-Light Silver-Industrial Blue-Coconut Milk color scheme.

According to the popular sneaker news website Sole Retriever, the recently unveiled Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Dark Powder Blue" sneakers should go on sale in March next year. Each pair of these low-top basketball sneakers will have a fixed price of $150 USD in options for men's sizing. Interested readers looking for these two-toned pairs can locate them on Nike, the SNKRS app, as well as a number of other retail websites and physical places.

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Dark Powder Blue" colorway is complimented with Light Silver hues

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh and Michael Jordan's jointly operated label Jordan are recognized for creating many of the most popular and famous shoe lines in the sneaker industry. In 1985, the brand issued its historic Air Jordan 1 shoe model. Since then, it has gone through numerous makeovers and modifications.

The Jordan brand has released hybrid models and revisions of the AJ1 model, including the high-top, mid-top, low-top, Zoom CMFT, AJKO, and Elevate. The Zoom CMFT, originally premiered at the 35th birthday celebration of the AJ1, is one of the latest released and preferred iterations of the footwear.

As the fashion icon AJ1 approaches its 40th anniversary, the partnership is focusing on technological upgrades. The CMFT series, which arrived in 2022 and has enthralled the sneaker world ever since, is the second iteration. The shoe is now produced in the trendy "Dark Powder Blue" scheme of colors.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The model retains the same overall form as the original AJ1 High, but with upgraded padding in the sole unit as well as a synthetic top. This variant features dark powder blue highlights on the toebox and heel overlay, which contrasts well with the sail suede pieces on the mudguard, eyestays, and collar topping.

The gentle sail hue is carried over to the tongue as well as laces, offering the shoe a delightful consistency. The tongue flap, collar area, and mid foot cutout all have bright blue marking. The quarter panel is silver with a hint of purple, while the collar mesh is purple with a hint of silver.

A coconut milk-colored midsole lies on top of a two-tone outer sole unit in tones of blue and sail, completing this stylish look.

The new Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Dark Powder Blue" footwear is expected to release early next year, so those who love sneakers should keep an eye out for it. If you want to ensure that you don't miss out, register on Nike's official website or download the SNKRS app to receive prompt alerts when a specific model becomes available.

