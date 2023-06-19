Jordan MVP "Lucky Green" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan MVP 678 Cardinal Red, a popular pair of sneakers, is named after Michael Jordan's first three-peat as well as the shoes he wore throughout that illustrious run. It is a hybrid model made of elements from the Air Jordan 6, 7, and 8 by Tinker Hatfield. The shoe sports a "MVP" patch on the tongue, a paint-splattered midsole, a chenille patch on the heel strap, and an icy clear outsole.

Now, a new colorway of these shoes, made exclusively in women's sizes and clad in "Lucky Green," is all set to enter the sneaker market, much to the delight of sneakerheads. The new colorway is entirely wrapped in a Pure Platinum/Black-Lucky Green-White color palette.

According to sneaker news site Sole Retriever, the recently minted Jordan MVP "Lucky Green" sneakers are anticipated to debut in the footwear industry sometime in Spring 2024. Following their release, those who are interested in snagging this hybrid model can locate them on Nike's online and offline stores, its SNKRS app, and an array of linked Jordan Brand retail stores. These shoes will be offered in women's sizing options, at a retail price of $165 USD.

Jordan MVP "Lucky Green" shoes are the hybrid model of three iconic Air Jordan models

Take a closer look at the upcoming Lucky Green colorway (Image via Nike)

The Jumpman has created multiple silhouettes from numerous past signature shoes and produced various sneaker styles with the Jordan Brand numbered series, from the Jordan Two Trey to the Jordan 6 Rings.

Jordan Brand continues to push the edge by fusing elements from its storied heritage to create fresh looks. One such example is the Jordan Hex Slide, which made its debut earlier this year in a variety of colorways. The Legend Pink version of the slide is a component of a fresh lineup that will debut in 2024 with an innovative reimagining of well-known forms.

Here's a look at the uppers of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The popular Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, and Air Jordan 8 have inspired the Jordan MVP sneaker model, which is the latest addition to the Jordan Brand line-up. Numerous colorways of the recently added silhouette have been recorded thus far by the sneaker community, including "Yellow Ochre," "Cardinal Red," "Black UNC," and others. The "Lucky Green," which was just added and will be discontinued in 2024, was the last addition to the line.

The Jordan MVP Lucky Green honors its heritage by carefully fusing components from earlier Jordan models. The Air Jordan 8 is referenced by the characteristic TPU topping and "23" marking on both sides of the heel. The tongue flap as well as various areas of the top feature elements from the Air Jordan 6, while the lateral collar features the stitched Jumpman from the AJ7.

The upper additionally features AJ7 overlays, strengthening the dynamic texture of the design. Meanwhile, Nike Air lettering is imprinted on the heel for a vintage touch.

Take a look at the sole units of these shoes (Image via Nike)

Watch out for the recently revealed Jordan MVP "Lucky Green" shoes, which will go on sale in the first few months of 2019. Those who are worried about missing the debut can download the SNKRS app and log in to the official Nike website to get regular updates about it.

