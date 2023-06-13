Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Linen" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The year 2023 has seen the debut of multiple colorways and a joint release of Air Jordan 6 Low Golf with East Side Golf. Sneakerheads have seen colorways like "Metallic Silver" and "US Open" be released in the current year. Now, the Jordan brand is working on extending its selection with a new "Linen" variant of the golf-friendly silhouette. Early images of the upcoming shoes were recently shared on Instagram by the popular sneaker insider, @SneakerKnockerzllc.

A fresh version of Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Linen" shoes is set to hit the market in the following weeks. These low-top sneakers will be released at a fixed price of $220 for each pair. fans looking to get their hands on these shoes can find them online and offline at Nike and a number of other retail stores.

Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Linen" shoes are adorned with tonal hues of white and beige

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sneakerknockerzllc)

The first version of the footwear was conceptualized on Michael Jordan's German sports car, and its basic core expressed vitality and refinement. The sneaker has a molded heel tab on the heel, which Jordan asked for back in '91 so that it wouldn't hit his Achilles tendon during the time he put it on. The tongue's two holes give reference to the original Air Jordan 5.

The newest pair of Jordan Retros, the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Linen" is poised to tee off soon. This new edition pays clearly homage to the classic Air Jordan 4 "Linen," which originally went on sale in 2006 and was then re-issued in 2017.

The sixth silhouette's origin has been revealed on Jordan Brand's official website as follows:

“During the 1990-91 season, in the face of a cool adversity from their long-standing Detroit rivals, the Bulls stayed strong to advance to The Finals for the first time ever. There, Jordan's mid-air elegance was put on full display. And it was while wearing a pair of Air Jordan Vis that Michael Jordan claimed his first championship title.”

It continues to say that the AJ VI silhouette was inspired by Jordan's German sportscar and its essence conveyed speed and class. The shoe has a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole as well as visible air. The popularity of the shoe is such that several pop culture icons have been spotted wearing variants of the shoe.

Similar to the cult classic Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Linen" features white leather upper body which fits in perfectly with the pristine aesthetics of golf. The muted beige details are cleverly used, offering it a subtle yet undeniable homage to the original.

The midsole painting, outer sole unit, spike plate, stitched tongue flap, heel logo, rear clip decal, and insole all feature muted beige. The remaining portion of the footwear is completed in a crisp, pure white that captures the essence of golf history while creating a modest impression.

Fans looking to cop the new Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Linen" sneakers can sign up on Nike's official website or download the SNKRS app to get updates about them.

Poll : 0 votes