Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Black Toe Reimagined" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike and its co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan have consistently surprised fans with iconic makeovers and retro reimaginations. After releasing the Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago Reimagined" in 2022 and restocking "Lost and Found" reports in 2023, the Jordan label has planned another legendary sneaker for its fans.

According to early reports from leaker @copcalendar on Twitter, an Air Jordan 1 High "Black Toe Reimagined" sneaker colorway will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in early 2024 for $180.

The AJ1 "Black Toe" is considered one of the most iconic iterations of the "Chicago" color schemes and is highly associated with the first-ever signature shoe that Michael Jordan wore in 1985. While not releasing in its OG form, the reimagined iteration is heavily reminiscent of the basketball icon in his heydays as a Chicago Bulls NBA player. Thus, the rumor has created a hype amongst die-hard MJ fans and sneakerheads.

More on upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Black Toe Reimagined" sneakers, set to be released in early 2024

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Black Toe Reimagined" sneakers will be released in Early 2024 (Image via @copcalendar / Instagram)

Nike has enjoyed a successful and highly popular partnership with Michael Jordan since 1984. The duo signed a lifetime deal and proceeded to change the sneaker game with the release of the beloved Air Jordan sneaker lineage. In the process, they also permanently amalgamated the fashion and sneaker worlds with basketball.

The duo's sneaker lineage was kicked off with the release of the Air Jordan 1 in 1985, which is currently one of the most popular shoes of all time. Initially introduced as a basketball shoe, the sneaker model is currently a part of lifestyle choices.

The Air Jordan 1 silhouette was designed by Peter Moore, who is also credited with the creation of the Dunk sneaker model. Nike's site introduces the heritage of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The "Black Toe" colorway is a popular choice amongst sneakerheads and is one of the original makeovers from 1985. The pair has since been reiterated multiple times, including in 2013, 2016, and 2019. Each of these iterations sell for more than $500 on the reseller sites such as StockX.

Other than these general releases, Union LA also reiterated the Air Jordan 1 High in 2018, which resells for more than $800 on Stock. Hence, the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High "Black Toe Reimagined" is bound to be a huge success. The shoe comes clad in "White / Black /Red" color scheme, which is inspired by the Chicago Bulls' team colors.

WANTD @getwantd Early plugs next year be like “AJ1 Black Toe reimagined coming soon” @SneakerPhetish Early plugs next year be like “AJ1 Black Toe reimagined coming soon” @SneakerPhetish https://t.co/BKNmwTPoSJ

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of white leather, which can be seen clad upon the toe boxes and mid panels. The overlays around the toe, lacing system, and the profile swooshes come clad in black leather. A reimagined detail is added upon the heel counters with grey-ish vintage tone. The look is finished off with vintage yellowed midsoles and red outsoles.

Poll : 0 votes