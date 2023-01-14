Nike Air Jordan 1 High Elevate "Tan / Black Toe" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored 

Nike and Michael Jordan's eponymous label remained at the top of the industry through 2022 as it released multiple silhouettes that kept technological development as its top priority. The Jordan brand has chosen to revamp its debuting silhouette, Air Jordan 1, as it approaches its 40th anniversary.

The Jordan label most recently dropped an Air Jordan 1 Elevate model, which is women's specific and adds a few inches to the women's height. The Air Jordan 1 Elevate silhouette comes with a platform sole unit, which demonstrates how a retro silhouette with vintage ethos seamlessly blends with modern fashion sensibilities.

The latest makeover to appear over the Air Jordan 1 High Elevate is Tan / Black Toe. Nike has not yet provided a firm release date for the sneakers. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High Elevate "Tan / Black Toe" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The affiliation of sneakers and the basketball world with fashion and streetwear can be linked when legendary basketball player Michael Jordan signed a lifetime deal with Nike in 1985. The dynamic duo has since then ruled over the sneakers sphere and the sneakerheads' hearts.

The only thing lacking from their catalog is the presence of chunky platform sole sneakers. Michael Jordan is famous for wanting to connect with the court and opted for a thin sole unit. However, the latest iteration adds a few inches to the heel for the female audience.

In February 2022, the Jordan label revealed a silhouette that connected the sneaker market with women. The company successfully addressed the gap with the silhouette. The shoe features a chunky platform sole unit alongside air cushioning comfort.

One can identify sneakers as they feature a disguised hidden winged basketball logo and a sky-high midsole. The official site introduces the silhouette:

"Rise to the occasion in style that soars. Reimagining an icon’s original magic, these kicks deliver a platform look with a sleek, low-cut collar. Air cushioning keeps you lifted while sleek leather in contrasting colors adds visual interest."

Like every other signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate also comes in mid-top, low-top, and high-top models. The latter of which is revealed in the latest "Tan / Black Toe" color blocking scheme.

The sneakers' uppers come constructed out of leather material with black, tan, and white making up the entire shoe. The base of the shoe is clad in a summit white color, which is topped off with black overlays that can further be seen accentuated over the lacing system, toe boxes, and swoosh logos on profiles.

Another hue is added to the mix with tan overlays dressing up the rear overlays. The heel tabs, counters, and collars are clad in beige hues. The look is finished off with white midsoles and tan rubber outsoles.

The Air Jordan 1 "Tan / Black Toe" sneakers are rumored to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023 at a retail price of $145.

