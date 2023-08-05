Air Jordan 3 Retro OG SP “Bicoastal” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

NBA legend Michael Jordan’s eponymous shoe line with Nike has already set in motion its preparations for 2024. The Air Jordan 3 "Bicoastal" pair, which is a part of the shoe line, will be making its arrival in the summer of 2024, among other colorways. Although the official announcement of the Air Jordan 3 Retro OG SP "Bicoastal" shoes has yet to come, the sneaker news outlet Sole Retriever reported that these shoes are expected to enter the footwear scene next year positively.

Jordan Brand admirers and other curious shoppers can keep a tab on the anticipated arrival of these pairs at the online as well as in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other partnering Jordan Brand sellers. These sneakers will be offered exclusively in women’s sizes with a retail price tag of $225 per pair.

Air Jordan 3 Retro OG SP “Bicoastal” shoes feature different hues of green

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via House of Heat)

One of the most noteworthy footwear designs for the Jordan Brand is the Tinker Hatfield-created Air Jordan 3. On Nike's website, the genesis of the pair is highlighted as follows:

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born- the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

It further reads,

“What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print.”

The past few months of this year have witnessed the reveal of various new iterations of the Air Jordan 3 signature silhouette. Pairs like the women's "Off Noir Cement" and kid's exclusive "Mars Stone" are coming out, in addition to timeless styles like the Reimagined "White Cement" and "Wizards PE" that were released earlier in the year.

The Swoosh-owned Jordan Brand shows no signs of slowing down, even in 2024, as more colorways of the third silhouette are surfacing online that will be part of the company’s 2024 launch roster. The Air Jordan 3 Retro will receive an "SP" revamp in the form of a brand-new "Bicoastal" variant during the summer of 2024. This variant will be entirely wrapped up in a Bicoastal/Black-Malachite-Fossil color scheme.

Different tones of green envelop the layout of the Retro OG SP Air Jordan 3 "Bicoastal" women's-only shade. Most of the top is covered in bicoastal, with a few spots of malachite adding to the overall effect. Elephant print in its customary fossil hue and black details on the midsole, plastic eyelets, and lining help to jazz up the overall green tone.

The set-up of this new AJ 3 should be consistent with its predecessors based on its colorway description and the details shared by the early sources, even though the precise color arrangement and materials, are unclear.

Due to the designation of this Air Jordan 3 Retro as an "OG SP," look for Nike Air markings on the back heels.

Sneaker fans are advised to keep an eye out for the upcoming Air Jordan 3 "Bicoastal" shoes because they are anticipated to release during the summer of next year.

Download the SNKRS app and sign up on the Nike website to receive alerts when these women's Jordan sneakers go on sale if you're worried you'll miss the release.