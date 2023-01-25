Air Jordan 3 “Mars Stone” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s premium offshoot, Jordan will soon release a "Mars Stone" colorway of its Air Jordan 3 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the silhouette this year. These vibrant pairs will arrive in crisp white underlays topped with eye-catching fiery orange hues all over.

The brand-new "Mars Stone" rendition of the famed Air Jordan 3 model is scheduled to go on sale on January 27, 2023. These shoes will only be available in grade school and smaller size variants.

The preschool and toddler sizes will be sold for $90 and $75 per pair, respectively, while the grade school versions will cost $150 per pair. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase them both online and offline through the Nike SNKRS app as well as other Jordan Brand retail chains.

Air Jordan 3 will release in “Mars Stone” colorway with elephant prints in the planet inspired orange tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming GS AJ3 Mars Stone shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Several of the most popular Air Jordan 3 hues are included in the Jordan Brand 2023 sneaker release calendar, which stunned the sneaker world long before the start of the new year.

The announcement of the "White Cement Reimagined," "Lucky Green," "Wizards PE," and GS "Hide 'N Sneaks" hues of Air Jordan 3 for the upcoming months of 2023 has already excited the sneaker world.

The brand-new "Mars Stone" model, which will start this year's Air Jordan 3 releases, is another recent addition. The description of the upcoming shoe on the SNKRS app reads:

“The AJ3 returns, this time in an interplanetary colorway. A White backdrop gets you ready for liftoff, setting the stage for fiery bursts of Team Orange. Mars Stone elephant print and suede detailing anchor your 'fit to a classic vintage aesthetic (while paying homage to the landscape of the red planet)."

Nice Drops @nicedrops GS Air Jordan 3 “Mars Stone”

January 27 ($150) GS Air Jordan 3 “Mars Stone”January 27 ($150) https://t.co/Sd0jpIGENH

It further reads:

“For a pop of contrast, Black branding rounds out the look. And don't worry about comfort—you can count on tried-and-true Nike Air cushioning underfoot to keep you going on your journey.”

The new "Mars Stone" GS shoes will be entirely wrapped up in a White/Black-Mars Stone-Team Orange-Sail color palette. It has an outer made of white tumbled leather that is highlighted with a team orange on the inner lining and top eyelets, as well as the middle row of eyelets.

Along with giving the leather elephant print accent a lux feel, Mars Stone can be spotted flowing all around the collar as well as the midsole. A great worn-in midsole with a sail-colored heel tab and outer sole unit made of solid black rubber completes the look.

To match the rest, these AJ3s will be delivered in customized shoe boxes that are adorned with characteristic elephant prints all over.

Set your reminders for the soon arriving Air Jordan 3 “Mars Stone” shoes that will be available later this month. Ardent fans of MJ and other interested readers can simply sign up on Nike’s official web page or install the shoe company’s SNRKS app to stay posted on this launch.

