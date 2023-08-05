Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Silver Photon Dust” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

In an effort to broaden their collection, the Nike-owned Jordan Brand is getting ready to release another hue of the Air Jordan 1 High that is exclusively for women. This new iteration, known as "Metallic Silver Photon Dust," will be launched as part of Jordan Brand’s 2024 launch roster. Metallic Silver/Photon Dust-Sail-Wolf Grey will be the color palette for this edition.

The leaked "Metallic Silver Photon Dust" Air Jordan 1 High Retro OG sneakers haven't been officially announced, but according to the sneaker news site Sole Retriever, they're projected to hit the market in the summer of 2024.

Fans of Jordan Brand and other intrigued consumers must keep an eye out for these pairs, which will be launched in Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a few additional Jordan Brand affiliate merchants. These sneakers will only be accessible in women's sizes and will cost $180 per pair at retail.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Silver Photon Dust” sneakers are combined with sail elements

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



🗓️ Summer 2024

FN7249-001 (women)

$180 (women)



rtrv.in/3qapxwL pic.twitter.com/4OgQfaDYsE EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Metallic Silver Photon Dust (W) is dropping Summer 2024🗓️ Summer 2024FN7249-001 (women)$180 (women)

With a new version of the Jordan 1 High, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Metallic Silver Photon Dust," Jordan Brand is capitalizing on the popular metallic trend following the commercial success of the "Silver Toe" women's special variant in 2021.

The story behind the origin of the iconic Air Jordan 1 signature design is highlighted on Nike’s website as follows,

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description continues,

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Fullress @fullress



ナイキ ウィメンズ エア ジョーダン 1 レトロ ハイ OG “メタリックシルバー/フォトンダスト” (NIKE WMNS AIR JORDAN 1 RETRO HIGH OG “Metallic Silver/Photon Dust”) [FN7249-001]



fullress.com/nike-wmns-air-…

houseofheat 2024年 夏 発売予定！ナイキ ウィメンズ エア ジョーダン 1 レトロ ハイ OG “メタリックシルバー/フォトンダスト” (NIKE WMNS AIR JORDAN 1 RETRO HIGH OG “Metallic Silver/Photon Dust”) [FN7249-001]houseofheat pic.twitter.com/9echMqLBgL

This pair is slated to debut alongside a bevy of Jordan 1 Highs, including the "White Team Red," "Metallic Red," "Green Glow," and "Legend Medium Brown," for Jordan Brand's Summer 2024 collection.

Based on the official color combination of metallic silver, photon dust, sail, and wolf grey, the prospective mock-up recommends an elegantly fashionable design for this women's-only offering. The heel coating, Swoosh, toe box, and collar all have metallic silver details.

For a unified appearance, photon dust tints may be seen on the mudguard, eyestays, side panel, collar area, tongue flap, and lace set. The design is completed by a wolf grey outer sole unit, which is perfectly bonded with a sail AJ 1 midsole.

The arrangement of the upcoming AJ 1 should be consistent with the vintage depending on its colorway description plus the information gathered from the initial reports, even though the precise color layout and materials are undetermined.

Keep an eye out for the "Metallic Silver Photon Dust" Air Jordan 1 High sneakers when they hit the shelves next year. It conveys both grace and sturdiness by fusing standard elements with modern aesthetics.

Fans may sign up on the Nike website or use the SNKRS app to get alerts when the shoes go on sale.