Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG “Green Glow” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The iconic basketball player Michael Jordan and the Beaverton sportswear multinational Nike jointly hold a sub-label that has long dominated the sneaker marketplace. The Air Jordan 1 High is one of the brand's famed and vintage footwear models that has undergone several spectacular makeovers.

The Swoosh label hasn't yet released official photos of the "Green Glow" AJ1 High sneakers, but early images of the footwear have surfaced on the sneaker Instagram account @zsneakerheadz.

The shoe comes in a White/Black-Green Glow color palette.

Although the exact release date of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG "Green Glow" shoes is not disclosed by the shoe label yet, the early sources reveal that they will be available sometime during the Summer of 2024.

Jordan brand fans and other interested readers will be able to purchase from the online as well as the in-store locations of Nike, Nike's SNRKS app, and a few other connected Jordan Brand retailers, following their launch.

These high-tops will be offered with a fixed price tag of $180 per pair.

Nike's Air Jordan 1 High OG “Green Glow” shoes are complete with crisp black and white hues

Here's another look at the upcoming shoes (Image via House of Heat)

In the world of sneakers, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is hugely influential. It symbolizes the fabled starting point of Michael Jordan's association with the sportswear manufacturer Nike which revolutionized the athletic footwear market. Its style and color palette have influenced trends in fashion for decades and remain valid depictions of basketball history and street culture.

The shoe is described on the official website as:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Jordan Brand intends to release a revised Air Jordan 1 High OG "Green Glow" version in the summer of 2024. Shades of White, Black, and Green Glow are combined in this fresh offering. It has a timeless yet fashionable appearance thanks to the traditional "Black Toe" color blocking, evocative of the "Lucky Green" pair from April 2023.

The shoe features airy perforations above the toe box as well as its foundation made of white leather. The eyestays, Wings emblem, collar, tongue flaps, lace sets, and Swoosh symbol all include black accents.

The heel counter, ankle flap, and rubber outer sole unit all include Green Glow contrasting features that add interest to the design. A white midsole completes the look.

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Green Glow" version, expected to drop early next year. To stay updated on the latest information about the shoe release and avoid missing out on this specific iteration, interested individuals can either download the SNKRS app or subscribe to Nike's website.