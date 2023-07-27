Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low "Pine Green" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike's Jordan Brand is constantly striving for more styles and hues that are solely for women. Sneakers like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Washed Pink" and the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Yellow Python" from the past few months have demonstrated that this pattern is here to stay.

Despite the fact that the activewear manufacturer hasn't made a public announcement about them, Sole Retriever predicts that the freshly released Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Pine Green" shoes will come in November of this year. The retail cost of each pair of these shoes in women's sizing will be $110. The sneakers will be sold at Nike's physical and online outlets, SNKRS app as well as a few other affiliated Jordan Brand retail stores.

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low "Pine Green" shoes are complete with crisp white hues

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via House of Heat)

In 1984, Michael Jordan and Swoosh of Oregon agreed to establish a collaboration, and in 1985, the signature shoe's creation commenced. Together, the dynamic pair achieved enormous economic success and permanently fused the worlds of fashion and basketball.

Basketball sneakers' iconic sneaker history transformed the fashion world and captured the minds of sneaker enthusiasts. In addition, by donning Jordan-branded sneakers, Michael Jordan's followers could now enjoy the benefit of constantly remaining in touch with their hero. The Swoosh label and MJ's bond is described on the official Jordan website as follows:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It continues as:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

A fresh edition of the Air Jordan 1 Low featuring white and pine green makeup has been introduced, adding some extra flair to Jordan Brand's Christmas seasonal assortment. The official images of the low-top shoe offer an overview of this novel design.

This version keeps the Air Jordan 1 Low's traditional style while adding a distinctive twist. A clear, crisp framework is established by the pair's sleek white leather uppers plus matching nylon tongue flaps. The pair has one-color lace sets, overlays, and liners that are all covered in a striking pine green that conjures the enthusiasm of the season over this spotless base.

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via House of Heat)

Brand logos fluctuate between green on white and white on green all over the design, providing a balanced look that is both elegant as well as visually appealing. A straightforward two-tone rubber sole completes the design, anchoring it and adding to its allure.

Watch out for the impending Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Pine Green" sneakers, which should be available in stores later this year. For those who are certain they must have a pair of these low-top sporting shoes, using the SNKRS app or join the Nike website to get notifications when the shoes go on sale.