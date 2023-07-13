Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Elephant” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Over the years, the Air Jordan shoe collection from Nike Inc. and Michael Jordan's joint Jordan company has successfully lured sneakerheads. The Air Jordan 1 is the most renowned of the pair's numerous versions of their numbered Air Jordan shoes. The current 2023 update to the Air Jordan 1 Low is a special model dubbed "Black Elephant," where the low-top basketball shoe's elephant designs add a luxurious touch, as the name implies.

Although there is no official word on the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Elephant” shoes from Jordan Brand, they are expected to be offered sometime later in 2023, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit.

Jordan shoe enthusiasts and other buyers interested in this particular variant of AJ1 can find them via Nike’s online as well as in-store locations, the SNKRS App, and a slew of other associated Jordan Brand retail shops. The pairs will be sold with a fixed price label of 110 USD.

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Elephant” shoes are embellished with the eponymous elephants prints

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Nike)

Michael Jordan, an iconic figure of the Chicago Bulls, negotiated a multi-year contract with Nike in 1984, establishing an intersection among the disciplines of sneakers, fashion, and basketball. A year later, in 1985, the duo's Jordan Brand launched Air Jordan 1 shoe in the market.

Since its inception, the first signature shoe has been offered in varying styles including high-top, mid-top, low-top, Elevate, CMFT, and more. Despite being introduced as a basketball shoe, the AJ1 has become a streetwear staple due to its tremendous popularity.

The origins of the shoe are stated by the Nike's website as:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

With the release of the Air Jordan 3, the Air Jordan company and Tinker Hatfield popularized the elephant print among sneaker enthusiasts. Since then, the Air Jordan logo has become synonymous with the third signature silhouette of Michael Jordan. And the latest to receive an introduction of the Air Jordan 1 Low is the alluring "Black Elephant" hue as its appeal spreads to other models.

The minimalist design of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Elephant" embodies elegance with a chic twist. The midsole and the heel embroidery are the only parts of this model that deviate from the mostly all-black structure, making it more cohesively colored than its high-top version. Moreover, these understated white details offer a delicate contrast to the mostly black shape, emphasizing the sneaker's design and opulence.

However, the distinctive texture is where this design's true artistic talent truly shines. The pair's collar areas, heel counters, and Swoosh embellishments are covered in the "elephant" design, a Jordan trademark, which provides attention to detail to the otherwise monochromatic makeup. Besides, this elephant textural detail contrasts nicely with the forefoot's smooth black leather to create an arrangement that is both striking and modest.

The stylish Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Elephant" colorway will be released later this year, so keep an eye out for it. To receive prompt updates whenever this specific version becomes available, people who are interested in these sporting shoes can register on Nike's official website and download the SNKRS app.

