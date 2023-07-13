Fans liken the upcoming Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 sneakers to the Air Force 1: “Boneless Air Force 1”

The Nike Book 1, the first signature sneaker for Phoenix Suns sensation Devin Booker, will be finally offered later this year. Since signing with Nike in 2015, the three-time NBA All-Star has received several player exclusives in addition to a few public launches. He debuted a special edition Kobe 1 Protro hue in 2018, followed by his version of Air Force 1.

Now, in 2023, Devin Booker is finally receiving his eponymous sneaker line under the Swoosh label, with Nike Book 1 being his inaugural shoe. The early images of the upcoming shoe recently emerged on the internet, which attracted varied reactions both from Booker fans and sneakerheads. As many compared the stated shoe's design to Air Force 1, one of them said,

Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 sneaker is not well-received by sneakerheads and the athlete's fans

As soon as the first images of the new signature shoe leaked on the internet, sneaker aficionados and other internet users expressed their thoughts. Fans were dissatisfied with Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 design, which they compared to the legendary Air Force 1. Some dubbed them "Vegan AF1s", while others made witty remarks like "Air Fake 1."

Some even referred to it as a budget-friendly imitation of the Air Force 1 shoe. Others compared these shoes to a cross between the Nike LeBron 20 and the AF1. Others have speculated that it is an AF1 Junior version.

They resembled the aesthetic of Nike Vandal sneakers, according to a couple of them. Many internet users stated that the Nike Book 1 appear to be a hybrid of the Nike Blazer and the Nike AF1, while others described them as a fusion of the AF1 and Ja Morant's Nike Ja 1 sneakers.

Another Booker supporter claimed that the athlete deserved a better signature shoe. Some online users commented that this model resembled the "off-court model" and a "lifestyle shoe."

Some others were nonetheless upset with the similarities of the Book 1 shoe to the Walmart Vans sneakers. They complained that Nike no longer produces fresh designs and that this shoe in particular was unimpressive.

One of them called the latest shoe design worse than Ja Morant's Nike Ja 1, and another called them "knockoff Kobe" shoes. One netizen also made the analogy to a LeBron x Dunks combination.

More about Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 signature shoe

Since late 2022, rumors have circulated that Devin Booker was the next in line for a signature sneaker. And finally, the Phoenix Suns player will be the newest Nike athlete to get a signature sneaker, following in the footsteps of Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum (Jordan Brand). Some speculations believed that the shoe will be released next spring, but we could see Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 premiere during Holiday 2023.

The Nike Book 1 is inspired by old Nike basketball designs and is available in mid-top style. Samples reveal a multi-paneled construction in hairy suede with a huge TPU and leather Swoosh embedded midfoot.

Another pair combines suede with nubuck and canvas. BOOK logo appears on the tongue, whereas the pull tab reads "96," a reference to his birth year. A rubber midsole as well as a semi-translucent clear rubber outer sole unit sit beneath the foot.

Devin Booker took so long to earn a signature shoe because he wanted Nike's most cutting-edge technology and materials for his sneaker design, as per some rumors. However, the precise technical specifications are still undisclosed at this moment.

So far, the details of three colorways of Nike Book 1, namely "Clay Orange," "Light Orewood Brown," and "Ashen Slate," have surfaced online, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit. While the former variant is anticipated to be launched sometime during Holiday 2023, the next two iterations will launch during Spring 2024. Stay tuned for the official confirmation from the shoe brand.

The retail price tag for Devin Booker's debut sneaker is fixed at USD 150 for each pair. Fans will be able to buy them from Nike, the SNKRS, and a slew of other retail partners, following their launch.

