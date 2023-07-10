Nike Dunk Low "Brazil" (2024) shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Dunk Low is a testament to the Swoosh label's dedication to excellence and versatility. The company has already set up the model lineup for the following year and fans are over the moon. Nike is bringing back its popular Nike Dunk Low "Brazil" variation for the 2024 collection, which originally debuted in 2020.

Although no official announcement about the Nike Dunk Low "Brazil" version being restocked has been made, the pair is expected to become available in the Spring of 2024, as per Sole Retriever. This attractive low-top variant will be sold for $115 across Nike's physical and online stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other linked merchants.

Nike Dunk Low "Brazil" shoes are dressed in colors representative of the Brazilian flag

The Nike Dunk Low "Brazil" is set to return to stores and be part of Nike's Spring 2024. The early days and progression of the Nike Dunk Low shoes are highlighted on the brand's website:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Dunk Low "Brazil" is inspired by the Brazilian national flag, and features a combination of green and yellow hues. It reflects the country's zest for life and sneakerheads can't wait to get their hands on the pair.

The upper of this shoe is made of high-quality leather and is characterized by deep emerald green, indicative of Brazil's rich landscapes. The shoe also includes vibrant canary yellow accents on the Swoosh, toe box, and heel. It takes inspiration from the Brazilian flag and encapsulates the nation's buzzing spirit.

The remaining portion of the sneaker is simple and streamlined, featuring a white midsole that contrasts well with the vibrant top. The green rubber outsole from heel to toe adds to the Brazilian theme and takes the look of the pair up a notch.

The Dunk Low's basketball origins are highlighted by Nike insignia on the tongue flap and the heel counter, in addition to the characteristic perforated toe box.

Dunkheads who are interested in getting their hands on these Dunk Low shoes, can sign up on the Swoosh's webpage or use the SNKRS app to get timely updates on this colorway.

The company's site describes the "Brazil" variant and mentions:

"Back for the first time since 2001, the 'Brazil' Dunk Low features Varsity Maize panels and Pine Green overlays as an ode to the most emblematic colors of the country."

In addition to the aforementioned "Brazil" variant, the Swoosh will also re-release another Dunk Low "Plum" colorway as part of its Spring 2024 roster, as per early reports. This popular colorway, which was originally launched back in 2001, will once again enter the sneaker market in Spring 2024.

These shoes will be available for $115 per pair and sold at Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and some other retail chains.

