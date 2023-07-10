Nike Dunk Low Seaside shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike has a large collection of classic sneakers that includes the Air Force 1, Air Max 1, and Dunk Low. The manufacturer never makes any compromises when it comes to new permutations and designs of these prominent and fruitful footwear styles. As a result, it manages to create new colorways and reissues of many iconic footwear classics.

Recently, the Seaside-inspired Dunk Low shoe appeared online as yet another fresh entry to the brand's portfolio. Although there is no official information on the release date of this Nike Dunk Low Seaside-inspired colorway by the brand so far, these low-top sneakers are anticipated to be dropped sometime later in 2023, as per early resoruces.

Those who are interested in getting their hands on this colorway can find them on the online and the physical locations of Nike and some of its associated retail partners. Dunkheads will have to stick around for the confirmed pricing details of these kid's size shoes.

Nike Dunk Low arrives in Seaside color scheme with Melon tint accents

Here's a detailed look at the sneaker (Image via House of Heat)

The Dunk sneaker style was initially designed in 1985 by Peter Moore, the Swoosh label's experienced as well as well-known footwear creator. The shoe, which was originally created for basketball courts, was subsequently modified for various uses, including the SB form for skating and the EMB for urban style.

Throughout 2023, Nike kept trying to develop many versions of the Dunk footwear design, reinventing its form as desired. The Swoosh label has previously decorated several Dunk silhouettes for the ongoing year, including low-cut, high-cut, mid-cut, SB dunk, Remastered, and more. For the latest addition to the Dunk's catalog, Nike has dressed the style in subtle hues giving Seaside vibes with sleek nubuck overlays.

The early days and progression of the Dunk Low footwear are highlighted on the brand's website, which says:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The design is a stunning combination of delicate pastel blue upper body with a relaxing look reminiscent of pure, placid skies. However, the true exceptional feature is its distinct overlays. These pieces are not at all conventional, as they are dressed in an alabaster tone that reflects the soft shimmer of pearls.

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via House of Heat)

They have a matte look but are rich in textured in touch, giving the impression of a refined canvas with tonal watercolor splashes. This beautiful, tranquil backdrop is the ideal setting for the colorful "Melon Tint" highlights on the Swoosh layers, lace sets, and brand insignia.

Even the interiors of the cushioned collar areas are covered in soft blue tones, combined with matching insoles. Moreover, these insoles are stamped with characteristic company's branding in Melon tint hue.

The "Seaside" Dunk Low is expected to release in the second half of 2023, so readers can keep an eye out for them. Fans who are concerned about missing out on this specific release should download the SNKRS app or sign up for alerts on the official Swoosh website.

