J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 sneakers: Release date and more details explored

J Balvin made Nike Air Jordan history as he became the first Latino artist to collaborate with the brand. He has collaborated with Nike on multiple occasions. He first joined hands with the Jordan brand in 2020, designing the AJ 1 shoes, which sold out instantly on its release day. The shoes were sold for $190 at various retailers. He also collaborated with Nike on the AJ 2 shoes, which were released in 2022.

Now rumor has it, the sneaker brand has collaborated with the artist again and in 2023 another Air Jordan model will be released. As per Sneaker News, J Balvin has been working on AJ 3 and the new version will be dropped on September 2, 2023. The first look and price tag for the pair have not been released by either the artist or Nike.

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 sneakers will be dropped in men's sizes

Two sneaker leak outlets, Brandon1an and zSneakerHeadz, posted on Instagram that the third iteration of the J Balvin x Jordan Brand collaboration would feature Air Jordan 3 in the full-size range. Along with this, it can be expected that additional apparel, such as leather vests and woven coats, are anticipated to be released with the sneakers.

The colorway of the sneakers hasn't been officially announced, but as per Sneaker News, the sneakers will come in a multi-color combination.

In the social media post caption, zSneakerHeadz stated:

"J Balvin will be dropping a brand-new Jordan 3. This Jordan 3 will come in unisex, preschool, and toddler sizing just like his Jordan 2 collaboration. The color code for this shoe is Multi-Color/Multi-Color/Multi-Color, so we’re not exactly sure how it will look - but J Balvin is known for his crazy designs, so expect something interesting! The shoe will be dropping with a collaborative unisex apparel capsule featuring leather vests and woven jackets."

Neither the artists nor the sneaker label have announced any news or information regarding the upcoming collection. But it seems like sneakerheads will get more than just a cool pair of Air Jordan 3. J Balvin's distinctive iconography is expected to accompany not only the shoes but also the additional attire that is confirmed to release soon.

The collaboration between J Balvin and Air Jordan has been nothing short of groundbreaking. Not only has their partnership helped break down cultural barriers, but it has also encouraged more people to connect with Latinx and Hip-Hop culture.

With the launch of the highly anticipated 'Ombre' collection, J Balvin and Air Jordan have revolutionized the sneaker industry by creating a unique and vibrant design that suits J Balvin's signature colorful style. The collection has made a huge splash in the fashion world and this is only the beginning for this dynamic duo.

J Balvin's collaboration with Nike is a result of his creative sense of style and his global influence rooted in promoting a positive, fun, and vibrant expression of his native Colombia roots.

