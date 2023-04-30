Nike Air Jordan 1 High Elevate "Light Lilac" sneakers: Everything we know so far 

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned brand has continued to make waves within the sneaker community with the launch of multiple trendy sneaker models according to customer demand. The label has followed the latest trends and has served women-specific iterations and one such example is the Air Jordan 1 High Elevate model.

As the label slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, it has been focusing on technological advancements and adding modernistic touch to its sneaker models, especially the debutante Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The label has also opted for inclusivity by launching a women's specific iteration, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate, in 2022.

The latest makeover of the iteration is the Air Jordan 1 High Elevate "Light Lilac." An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by Nike yet, however, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers soon in 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High Elevate "Light Lilac" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High Elevate "Light Lilac" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the latest sneaker iterations of the Air Jordan 1 model is the Elevate, which is a women's exclusive version. The Swoosh label has created Air Jordan 1 Elevate specifically for women in a chunky look with a platform sole unit. The shoe adds a few inches in height and provides a streetwear look.

The AJ1 Elevate sneaker model seamlessly blends the vintage ethos of Michael Jordan's 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 with modern sensibilities. In more than three decades of its being, the only thing the Jordan catalog missed was the presence of chunky platform sole sneakers.

Michael Jordan is famous for his need to connect with the court and for opting for a thin sole unit. However, as a different take, the latest iteration adds a few inches to the heel. The site introduces the silhouette:

"Classic Jordan style reaches new heights in this lifted AJ-1. The platform stance and high-top collar make a statement, while crisp leather and flashy finishes make these kicks the winning assist your outfit needs. For added flex, the puffy, stitched-on Wings "logo" delivers big. Go ahead, elevate your game."

The sole unit of sneakers (Image via Nike)

The latest AJ1 High Elevate "Light Lilac" is constructed out of a mix of suede and leather material. The base of the shoe is clad in sail-hued tumbled leather material. The hue can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, and tongues.

The contrasting shade of black is added upon the overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, and the profile swooshes on both the medial and lateral profiles. Another hue is added with light lilac suede overlays, placed upon the collars and heels.

The look is finished off with the sail midsoles and light lilac rubber outsoles. The pair will be released for $145 at Nike.

