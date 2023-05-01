Nike Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned brand has continued to capture the attention of sneakerheads globally. Michael Jordan's eponymous label has launched multiple eye-catching makeovers of signature models. The latest to surface is the Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement."

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage can be regarded as one of the best of all time, as it provide fans with the most iconic and hyped makeovers. The label exclusive colorways sell out almost immediately, and the upcoming Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" is joining in on the list.

A release date for the Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit and Sneaker News, the shoe will be released in full family sizing via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on August 12, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan and Nike permanently altered the worlds of sneakers and basketball when they joined forces in 1984.

The duo started their journey with the launch of Air Jordan 1 in 1985 and changed the game. The "Bred" silhouette raised eyebrows, as the dress code previously featured only white shoes.

Extending from the "Bred" colorway, the duo launched many other makeovers with different shades, one of which is the upcoming "Red Cement." Michael Jordan's eponymous label announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year," which represents MJ's jersey number "23."

The latest Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" falls in that category. The site introduces the Air Jordan 4 sneaker model as follows:

"The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, trascending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise."

The shoe comes clad in a "White/ Fire Red/ Black/ Neutral Grey" color scheme. The makeover is similar to the 2016-released Air Jordan 4 "White Cement" makeover, but the grey panels are exchanged with red hue. The upper of the shoe comes constructed in leather material, with the base being clad in white leather.

The white leather upper contrasts with the red cement details placed on the midsoles, wing flaps and heels. The shoe features pops of black on the inner lining, eyelets and a portion of rubber outsoles. Another shade is added into the mix with a neutral grey shades accentuated on the rubber outsoles.

The designing is finished off with the addition "Jumpman" logo placed on the tongue tags and the insoles. The shoe notably does not have the traditional "Nike Air" lettering on the heel tabs. The shoe is slated to be released in full family sizing, including men's, grade-school, pre-school and toddler sizes, retailing for $210, $150, $85 and $65 respectively.

The pair is rumored to be released on August 12, 2023, housed in special packaging via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers.

