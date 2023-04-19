5 Nike Air Jordan rumored colorways releasing in 2023

One thing that every sneakerhead can agree to is that every time mockups or leaked images of new Nike Air Jordans come out, one cannot help but desire the pair. These leaked images and rumored colorways are easily some of the most anticipated and desired makeovers of the popular Jordans of that particular year.

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label are known to excite their fans ahead of the iconic launches, in fact, even if they do not release the images early, fans and sneakerheads are quick to find out about upcoming ventures through sneaker leaker pages including Zsneakerheadz, Sneaker News, and more.

Throughout 2023, the brand is making waves in the fashion industry with iconic and retro releases. The Swoosh label is celebrating "Jordan Year," which is a nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number "23."

5 best Nike Air Jordan colorways rumored to release in 2023

1) Union LA x Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 1 High

Union LA and Bephies Beauty Supply are reprising their partnership with the brand to launch a brand-new makeover upon the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, but this time as a three-way collaboration. The leaked images of the sneaker showcases the shoe being clad in a "Sail / Kinetic Green / Muslin / Gum Yellow / Cone / Pale Ivory" color scheme.

Co-branding details are added upon the tongues, heels, and side panels. The shoe is rumored to be released via Nike and select retailers on August 6, 2023, alongside a matching apparel collection. The expected retail price is set at $200 and the shoe will be available in women's sizing only.

2) Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro Blue Sapphire

Another major collaborative effort will be added between the swoosh label's Skateboarding sub-label and Jordan brand with a "Blue Sapphire" makeover upon Air Jordan 4 sneaker model. The duo recently released a "Pine Green" makeover of the silhouette in March 2023, and now the same pursuit will be followed for "Blue Sapphire" makeover.

The shoe shape resembles the original 1989 Jordan 4 sneaker model with the addition of rubber wings and removal of the air unit. The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Blue Sapphire is rumored to release for Holiday 2023 via Nike and select retailers for $225.

3) Air Jordan 11 "DMP"

The Air Jordan 11 DMP, also known as the "Defining Moments Pack," was released to celebrate Michael Jordan's historic achievements with the Chicago Bulls in 2006. The pack consisted of two colorways: a black and gold version and a white and gold version. The former colorway is being resurrected from 2006 to release in 2023.

The pair features white-hued uppers, which contrast with black-hued midsoles and gold-hued branding. The pair is rumored to be released on December 9, 2023.

4) Air Jordan 12 "Cherry"

Originally spotted on Michael Jordan during 1996-97 NBA season, the Air Jordan 12 "Cherry" is rumored to be released in 2023 during the holidays season. Other than the OG MJ version, the colorway was also released generally in 1997, 2009 and a remastered version in 2017.

The pair is now rumored to release via Nike and select retailers on October 28, 2023, at a retail price of $210.

5) Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 7

After the release of Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" sneakers, the dynamic duo Travis Scott and Nike will be reprising their partnership with a brand-new makeover of Air Jordan 7 sneaker model. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 shoes are rumored to be released in the second half of 2023.

The shoe is most likely rumored to be released in a two-toned ensemble, with rich gray and white accents. The base of the shoe will come clad in grey, which contrasts with white-hued detailing. The pair is rumored to release at a retail price of $225.

This year, the Jordan brand has revealed multiple iconic makeovers and will continue to do so in celebration of the "Jordan Year." The label revealed two retro collections for summer and spring, all the models of which have been highly anticipated by the sneakerheads.

