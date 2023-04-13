Union LA x Bephie's Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 1 Elevate High SP shoes : Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Union LA has been one of Jordan Brand's most active partners in recent years, contributing to some of the most recognizable Air Jordan sneakers. Beginning with the Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High in 2018, Chris Gibbs and his label's DIY and retro look make this one of the most expensive AJ 1 collaborations on the secondary market. Union then released a two-pack of AJ 2s, four AJ 4s, and most recently, the AJ KO 1 Low.

The shoe is set to be released on August 6, 2023, alongside a matching apparel collection that includes hoodies, tees, shorts, and socks. The retail price is expected to be $200 for each pair, and the shoe will be available in women's sizing only.

The release locations are yet to be confirmed, but it is expected that Union LA and Bephie's Beauty Supply will host their own drops, as well as Nike SNKRS and select retailers. This pair is likely to be highly sought-after by fans of all three brands, as well as collectors of rare and innovative sneakers.

Union LA x Bephie's Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 1 Elevate High SP shoes are composed of gray and white overlays

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic and influential sneakers of all time, having been worn by Michael Jordan himself and countless other celebrities, athletes, and sneakerheads. The silhouette has been reimagined and reinvented in various ways over the years, but none quite like the upcoming Union LA x Bephie's Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 1 Elevate High SP.

This pair is the result of a tripartite collaboration between Union LA, Bephie's Beauty Supply, and Jordan Brand, bringing together three distinct and creative voices in the sneaker and streetwear scene. Union LA is a renowned boutique founded by Chris Gibbs, who has a knack for mixing vintage and contemporary styles.

Bephie's Beauty Supply is a women-led brand created by Gibbs' wife, Elizabeth (aka Bephie), who aims to celebrate diversity and empowerment through fashion. Jordan Brand is the legendary label that has been producing some of the most coveted sneakers since 1985.

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



It will release alongside the upcoming Union Jordan 1 High and include apparel



🗓️ August 6th

FD0696-100

$200



rtrv.in/4070g2a ANOTHER ONE: We could be getting a 3-way collaboration between Bephie's Beauty Supply and Union on a women's exclusive Jordan 1 ElevateIt will release alongside the upcoming Union Jordan 1 High and include apparel🗓️ August 6thFD0696-100$200 ANOTHER ONE: We could be getting a 3-way collaboration between Bephie's Beauty Supply and Union on a women's exclusive Jordan 1 Elevate It will release alongside the upcoming Union Jordan 1 High and include apparel 🗓️ August 6th📝 FD0696-100💵 $200rtrv.in/4070g2a https://t.co/xLf4NulygK

The new AJ 1 Elevate High SP is a women's exclusive model that features a platform sole, giving it a literal elevation from the standard Air Jordan 1. The upper is made of woven fabric that resembles the Nike Footscape, adding a unique texture and pattern to the shoe.

The colorway is a combination of sail, kinetic green, muslin, gum yellow, cone, and pale ivory, creating a subtle contrast and harmony. The shoe also features outline branding on the tongue, heel, and side panels, as well as a co-branded tag on the lateral side.

The sneaker is a testament to the creativity and collaboration that drives the sneaker culture forward. It is also a celebration of women's empowerment and diversity in the industry. By elevating the classic AJ 1 with a platform sole and a woven upper, this pair offers a fresh and distinctive perspective on one of the most beloved sneakers of all time.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming collaborative launch expected in the coming months. Customers can also sign up on the partnering labels website for quick updates on their arrival.

Poll : 0 votes