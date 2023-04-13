New Union LA X Air Jordan 2023 design faces severe backlash online: "Go back to the drawing board"

Union LA and Nike's first collaboration was on the Air Force 180. Since then, they have collaborated on several sneakers, including the Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG in 2018.

Union LA has a history of strong collaborations with Jordan Brand, including the Union x Air Jordan 2 "Future Is Now" collection. They have also collaborated on the Nike Air Max 97, Nike Dunk Low, and Nike Air Max 90.

Social media platforms have recently been flooded with news of the release of Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG in August 2023 for $200. A sneakerhead, @xcsnkr in Instagram leaked the information and since then the news has been all over the place.

Sneaker News, a sneaker outlet, posted the same on Instagram and most fans are backlashing the news.

A fan commented on the Union LA X Air Jordan 2023 news (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans react to the Union LA X Air Jordan 2023 news

The AJ 1 High is one of the most popular and iconic sneaker models in history. Its popularity can be attributed to its sleek design, use of high-quality materials, and association with Michael Jordan and his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

It has remained popular for over three decades and continues to be sought after by sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. However, looking at the reactions of the sneakerheads on the social media platforms, it seems like they are just not buying this upcoming drop of AJ 1 High.

Many fans are saying that the construction and the colorway of the sneakers are just not up-to-the-mark, and they are blaming Union LA for this. Take a look at some of the fan's comments on the Instagram post by SN:

Sneakerhead's reaction (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

However, few people are thinking of getting some opportunity out of all the backlash. Some of the sneakerheads are looking forward to the upcoming drop. They expect that as this many fans are rejecting the new drop, they will get a chance to get their hands on the pair.

More about Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG drop

There are two expected release dates for the Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG collaboration. The first release is expected to be in May 2023, while the second release is expected to be in August 2023.

The Union LA x AJ 1 High OG "Woven" is expected to be released on August 6th, 2023 through Nike SNKRS, Union LA, and select retailers online and in-store.

The Union LA x AJ 1 High OG "Woven" will be available for purchase at select Jordan Brand retailers, store.unionlosangeles.com, and Nike.com (SNKRS) and the retail price for the shoes is expected to be around $200.

The collaborations between Union LA and Nike have resulted in some of the most sought-after sneakers of the past few years, with many of the releases selling out within minutes of their release. Considering the reaction of the fans for the new drop, it seems like it will be a little difficult this time.

