Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "UCLA" PE sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton Oregon-based label, and its co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan have continued to make waves in the sports and sneaker industry.

The duo's Air Jordan sneaker lineage can be regarded as one of the most popular and pop-culturally relevant footwear lines of all time. The duo continues to maintain its popularity among sneakerheads and athletes due to their iconic makeovers.

Earlier this year, the Jordan label announced 2023 as a "Jordan Year" as a nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number. The label has celebrated the occasion by launching multiple iconic colorways of its retro Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, including the newly revealed "UCLA," PE colorway, which is dedicated to the UCLA Bruins football team.

The iconic "UCLA" colorway is now making its way to the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model in a mix of the university's team colors, but only as a player edition. The Air Jordan 1 Low "UCLA" sneaker model hasn't received any release information from Nike and is likely to remain reserved for college students and ex-athletes.

More about 2023-24 season Nike x Michael Jordan Air Jordan 1 Low "UCLA" Player edition sneakers

The newly revealed 2023-24 season Nike x Michael Jordan Air Jordan 1 Low "UCLA" Player edition sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike signed the deal with the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan in 1984, and subsequently the duo launched their first signature shoe, the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model to the world a year later. The duo changed the worlds of sneakers, fashion and basketball with the AJ1 release. The shoe is one of the most celebrated and recognized shoe models.

The AJ1 is the brainchild of the swoosh label's veteran and well-respected sneaker designer Peter Moore, who's also credited with designing the legendary Nike Dunk sneaker model. Both models have received innumerable makeovers since their debut and continue to remain fan-favorites. The Nike site introduces the history of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

While football is not in season, the Jordan Brand is continuing to support their sponsored teams. After revealing Georgetown and University of North Carolina PEs, the label is giving the iconic UCLA football team its player-exclusive colorway.

The sneaker's base come clad in a white hue, which is placed on the perforated toe boxes, mid-panels and tongues. The white hue contrasts with the "UCLA Blue" hue, which is added on the cracked overlays and quilted lining. The white hue is added on the heels, lacing system and forefoot overlays.

Another team color is added with the Pebbled leather "UCLA Gold" hued swooshes placed on both the medial and lateral profiles and mini-swooshes embroidered on the lateral forefoot. A matching yellow hue is added on the tongue tags and sockliners.

Branding details are added with the "UCLA" Script logo added to the sockliners, "Nike Air" branding on the tongue tag and the winged-basketball logo on the heel tabs. The look is finished off with white midsoles and gum rubber outsoles. Release information is still under wraps, though.

