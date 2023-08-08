Jordan Tatum 1 “University Red” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The long-awaited Jordan Tatum 1 basketball footwear was eventually unveiled early during the year by Jayson Tatum, a star player for the Boston Celtics and a frequent partner of the Swoosh-owned Jordan Brand. Performance division of the Jordan business created the Tatum 1, one of the lightest sneakers available, for a new generation of elite athletes.

Following the introduction of the multiple vibrant colorways in the past weeks of 2023, including "Pure Money," "Wave Runner," "Denim," and "Old School," sneakerheads have now caught a glimpse of the silhouette's "University Red" appearance as the part of the player's Team Bank line.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the recently unveiled Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "University Red" sneakers are anticipated to hit the market later in 2023, despite the fact that the shoe manufacturer is yet to publicly announced the exact date of their debut.

These sneakers will be purchasable through the Nike website and retail stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other Jordan brand retail stores for those who want to purchase them. These cutting-edge basketball shoe models will be sold for a set price of $120 per pair.

Jordan Tatum 1 “University Red” shoes are contrasted with crisp white hues

FastSoleUK @FastSoleUK

fastsole.co.uk/sneaker-news/i… pic.twitter.com/DMiZMyoaTz Introducing The Jordan Tatum 1: Ignite Your Style In University Red

The long awaited Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 style was introduced for the first time by The Jordan Brand in 2023. The inspiration behind the traits of the entirely new Jordan Tatum 1 footwear have been stressed in the newsroom of the footwear company:

“The Tatum 1 was born out of Tatum’s desire to wear a shoe that felt more connected to his foot. Built out of a lightweight, strong TPU frame, the shoe is wrapped by a ground-contact foam that also acts as an integrated traction pattern, with minimal rubber on the toe and ball of the foot for Tatum’s predominantly forefoot game.”

Additionally, it presents the Zoom Air bag-related ankle support capabilities included within the structure:

"A large, uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot helps provide high energy return without sacrificing court feel. The mesh knit upper is strong yet lightweight, while the collar is padded for ankle support.”

The Jordan Tatum 1 Team Bank collection is expanding with the introduction of a new University Red and White model. These sneakers feature a lightweight mesh upper and padded collars, offering both ankle support and comfort. The inclusion of an open Zoom Air cushion in the forefoot ensures dynamic responsiveness while maintaining a comfortable court feel. Additionally, a breathable TPU frame helps reduce weight for an optimal performance experience.

The "JT" emblem on the tongues, Tatum's "O" numeral on the glossy leather heel tabs, and the player's autograph underneath are notable elements. A White rubber sole with University Red traction completes the look.

The Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "University Red" version is anticipated to come out in the upcoming weeks of 2023, so shoe lovers should keep a watch for the arrival of it. Interested parties can download the SNKRS app or register on Nike's website to get the most up-to-date news when the shoe goes on sale assuming they are concerned about missing the release of this specific iteration.