Jordan Tatum 1 "Wave Runner" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Jayson Tatum, the Celtics' star and a longtime Nike-owned Jordan Brand collaborator, introduced his signature design, the Jordan Tatum 1. The Jordan Brand performance division designed Tatum 1, the year's lightest sneaker, for the next generation of professional athletes.

Following the arrival of the "Hesi-Tatum," "Old School," "Dongdan PE," and other colorways in 2023, sneakerheads have now gotten a glimpse of the "Wave Runner" colorway. This colorway seems to be driven by Jayson Tatum's love of holidays, especially beach vacations.

According to Sneaker News, the most recently leaked Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Wave Runner" sneakers are set to release on October 20, 2023. Following their debut, sneaker enthusiasts can find this model at Nike's physical and online stores, its SNKRS app, and a number of connected Jordan Brand retail locations. The retail price for each pair will be $165 USD.

Jordan Tatum 1 "Wave Runner" shoes are adorned with neon accents all over

Take a closer look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Sneaker News)

Fans received a thorough look at the new Jordan Tatum 1 "Wave Runner" inspired by the player's family vacations around the ocean at Jordan's Basketball Design Studio in Paris.

Nike's newsroom highlights the source of inspiration as well as elements of the newly developed Jordan Tatum 1 shoes.

“The Tatum 1 was born out of Tatum’s desire to wear a shoe that felt more connected to his foot. Built out of a lightweight, strong TPU frame, the shoe is wrapped by a ground-contact foam that also acts as an integrated traction pattern, with minimal rubber on the toe and ball of the foot for Tatum’s predominantly forefoot game,” the brand states.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews FIRST LOOK at an upcoming Jordan Tatum 1 in neon colors FIRST LOOK at an upcoming Jordan Tatum 1 in neon colors https://t.co/nwndgwjOPy

It further highlights the ankle support elements like the Zoom Air bag that the silhouette boasts, as it continues:

"A large, uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot helps provide high energy return without sacrificing court feel. The mesh knit upper is strong yet lightweight, while the collar is padded for ankle support."

Tatum's love of the beach is featured on his first trademark shoe, following his recent tropical Father's Day getaway with his son Deuce.

Lime green details peep through the aqua-blue knit outer of the sneakers. This enhances the tropical-inspired tongue and spine, taking on the eponymous hue that adorned his Air Jordan 35 "Jet Ski" PE.

Here's a look at the heels of these sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

Complementary crisp white hues provide a balance to the vivid ensemble, while the palm-leaf pattern covers the heel, which features a purple finish. Other details include hot pink touches on the sole unit's underfoot, neon accents, as well as embroidered branding on the tongue and heel.

Keep an eye out for the Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Wave Runner" sneakers, which will be dropped in the coming months of 2023. Those interested in getting their hands on the pair can install the SNKRS app and check the official Nike site to receive updates about the aforementioned colorway and future variations.

Poll : 0 votes