Nike Dunk Low "White Smoke Grey Gum" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Throughout 2023, the Swoosh label has given its classic Nike Dunk footwear model multiple upgrades. The company has focused on adding visually pleasing color blocking to Dunk variants such as the Low-cut, Mid-cut, High-cut, SB, EMB, and others.

To broaden their catalogue, the label has just added a "White Smoke Grey Gum" color to the Dunk Low sneaker type assortment. The update comes after the company previously unveiled colors such as "Houston Comet 4-Peat," "Stormtrooper," "Black Red," and others.

According to Sole Retriever, the recently revealed Nike Dunk Low "White Smoke Grey Gum" variant is set to hit the market during the 2023 Christmas season. These sneakers will be made accessible in grade school sizes and will cost $90 USD per pair. Dunkheads can buy these shoes on Nike's website, physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a variety of other linked retail merchants.

Nike Dunk Low "White Smoke Grey Gum" shoes come with speckled lace sets on top

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneakervisionz)

Peter Moore, the distinguished sneaker designer for the Swoosh label, created the iconic Dunk footwear model. Since its debut in 1985, the shoe's design has been one of the finest and most popular choices among sneakerheads for nearly four decades now.

The sneaker model first appeared in the basketball sneaker collection. However, it was evolved into numerous representations as time passed. Other sub-labels of the corporation saw the Dunk shoe model's versatile character and developed an interest in it, which resulted in it having multiple appearances in Skate shoe, Remastered, EMB, and other variations.

Due to the classic "back to school" shades, the footwear was additionally donned by streetwear lovers, skateboarders, and college kids. Details about the origin as well as development of the Nike Dunks are shared on the brand's website, which reads as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low "White Smoke Grey Gum" hue is the latest sneaker offering that will be released by the brand, and it will be added to the silhouette's exclusive kid's inventory.

Take a look at the reflective accents (Image via Nike)

This Dunk Low is made entirely of leather, with smoky grey leather appearing on the mudguard, eyestays, as well as heel reinforcements. The Swoosh, which shares the same shade of grey but shows an illuminated 3M reflective coating when exposed to light, steals the show.

The sneaker's foundation layer is spotless white leather, with a mottled grey and white lace set resting on the white tongue flap. The white midsole as well as gum outer sole unit complete the design.

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low in the "White Smoke Grey Gum" colorway, which is set to appear in the second half of 2023. Customers who are concerned about missing out on this specific model may either sign up on the official Swoosh website, or download the SNKRS app to receive updates as soon as the shoe becomes accessible.

