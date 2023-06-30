Nike Dunk Low "Black Red" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to give their iconic Dunk sneaker mode several makeovers throughout 2023. The label has focused upon adding unique and eye-catching color blocking upon the Dunk iterations, including the Low-cut, High-cut, SB, Remastered, EMB, and more.

The latest sneaker makeover to surface is the Dunk Low Black Red, which immediately reminds one of Spider-Man. The model comes in multiple shades - black, grey, red, blue, and white - all of which can be associated with Spider-Man.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Black Red" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023. The shoes will be launched exclusively in grade school sizes for bigger kids at $90.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Black Red" sneakers are slated to be released in grade school sizes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Black Red" sneakers are slated to be released in grade school sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label's legendary sneaker designer Peter Moore designed the beloved Dunk sneaker model. Having been launched in 1985, the silhouette has been one of the most popular choices for the sneakerheads for almost four decades.

The sneaker model debuted as a part of the basketball shoes lineup. However, over time, it was adapted into other iterations. Other sub-labels of the company saw through the chameleon nature of the Dunk sneaker model and took interest, as a result of which it was reiterated in Skateboarding, EMB, Remastered, and other models.

The shoe was also being worn by streetwear enthusiasts, skateboarders, as well as collegiate crowds, due to the iconic "back to school" colorways. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street, while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

For the latest makeover, the Dunk sneaker model is leaving behind its basketball and collegiate roots to be adapted into distinct colorway, which reminds of the Spider-Man character. Although the model hasn't reported any official affiliations ot the character or film, the kids-exclusive model gives a vibrant essence for the same.

Basketball Sneakers @HotHotSneakers Enter the Spider-Verse in style with this Nike Dunk Low GS. Enter the Spider-Verse in style with this Nike Dunk Low GS. https://t.co/jpXsqAWbaJ

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of an all-leather material, which are accompanied by small mesh material upon tongues and lining. The base of the shoe is clad in grey leather material that can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, mid panels, and collars.

Aside from that, the grey base contrasts with the striking black leather oevrlays, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, and heel counters. The model is then enhanced by contrasting red-hued accents upon the tongue labels and the profile swooshes sitting on both medial and lateral profiles.

Another hue is added in the mix with the addition of blue upon the heel tabs, exuding a Spider-Verse ambiance. The look is finished off with the addition of white midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

Poll : 0 votes