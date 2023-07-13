5 best Jordan Tatum 1 colorways of 2023

Jayson Tatum, the Celtics' star and longstanding Jordan Brand collaborator, finally launched his first distinctive sneaker, Jordan Tatum 1, earlier in 2023. The Tatum 1 is Jordan Brand's performance division's lightest shoe of the season, designed for the next generation of players.

The player has unveiled multiple colorways of his signature shoe in recent weeks, including "Pink Lemonade," "Zoo," and more. Each of these variants is inspired by the player's personal life as well as his playing style. Basketball enthusiasts and Tatum's fans widely admired the latest shoe design and appreciated the latest tech features incorporated into the silhouette.

To know more about Jayson's debut sneaker, let's take a look at the five best colorways of Jordan Tatum 1 introduced in 2023.

Jordan Tatum 1 "Pink Lemonade" and four other colorways that have impressed sneakerheads in 2023

1) Jordan Tatum 1 “St. Louis”

In a color scheme of White, University Red, University Blue, and University Gold, he pays homage to his hometown Cardinals' Powder Blue uniforms. The shoe is crafted with a breathable mesh body featuring reinforced collars for ankle assistance.

It has a light TPU framework to save weight, as well as an uncaged Zoom Air pack in the forefoot for maximum energy recovery with no giving up on the court feel.

This style features "Archer Ave" inner tongue labels, further marking on the heel tabs, and a White as well as a frosty translucent outsole to round out the look. The footwear will be accessible in family sizing.

On April 15, 2023, the "St. Louis" rendition of the signature shoe was introduced in the sneaker market. With a price tag of $120 USD, these pairs were offered online as well as in a slew of other physical stores of Nike and its connected retailers.

2) Jordan Tatum 1 “Zoo”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



Are you a fan? Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 1 "Zoo" debuts on April 7Are you a fan? Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 1 "Zoo" debuts on April 7 🐅 Are you a fan? https://t.co/kRuLbp1PhQ

The color palette for this design is Black, Metallic Gold, University Gold, and Beach. Tatum's preferred spot to take his kid, Deuce, motivated this version of Tatum 1. It has various animal motifs on the upper as well as the message "Welcome to the Zoo" imprinted on the insoles.

The shoe has a flexible, robust TPU structure that allows for the removal of additional material. An uncaged Zoom Air component in the forefoot aids in restoring energy while maintaining a court feel.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



Will you be hooping in this pair? The Jordan Tatum 1 "Zoo" launches on April 7Will you be hooping in this pair? The Jordan Tatum 1 "Zoo" launches on April 7 🐅 Will you be hooping in this pair? https://t.co/OgnsEouDmX

The "Zoo" colorway debuted in the sneaker market on April 7, 2023. These sneakers were released in adult, grade school, and baby toddler sizes, with price tags of $120, $90, and $55, in that order. They were sold by Nike's online and physical sites, as well as a few other affiliated businesses.

3) Jordan Tatum 1 “Barbershop”

The color palette is Coconut Milk, Metallic Gold, Black, Laser Blue, and Bright Crimson. This Jordan Tatum 1 design was motivated by how confident Tatum feels after getting a haircut. It has a flexible mesh body with cushioned collars for ankle assistance.

The "JT" insignia is embroidered on the tongues, and Tatum's number "O" is on the heels featuring barbershop pull tabs. The design is completed with a Coconut Milk rubber sole.

The "Barbershop" colorway officially made its way onto the sneaker market on May 16, 2023. These sneakers were released in adult men's sizing options and cost $120 per pair. They were sold by Nike's online and physical sites, as well as a few other associated retail merchants.

4) Jordan Tatum 1 “Old School”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Update: Jordan Tatum 1 "Old School"

Release Date: July 15th, 2023 (Full Family Sizes) Update: Jordan Tatum 1 "Old School"Release Date: July 15th, 2023 (Full Family Sizes) https://t.co/fqLWyuQhgV

The color combination is similar to Tatum's Air Jordan 14 "Mustang" PE, including Black, Metallic Silver, Wolf Grey, Anthracite, and Siren Red. This Jordan Tatum 1 is built using a breathable mesh top and cushioned collars for ankle cushioning. It has a lightweight TPU frame to save weight, as well as an uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot for significant energy recovery without losing the court feel.

The "JT" emblem is stitched on the tongue flaps, Tatum's number "O" on the heel counters, and his signature runs in tandem with the Red nylon pull tab. The design is completed by a Wolf Grey rubber sole.

The upcoming "Old School" colorway of the silhouette will arrive soon on July 15, 2023. These $120 USD sneakers are sold via the Nike e-commerce stores and Swoosh's partnering retail merchants. The sneaker comes in full family sizes.

5) Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade”

The color palette is Pink Tint, Barely Volt, Lava Glow, and Aurora Green. This Jordan Tatum 1 comes dressed in Pink ultralight mesh material as well as cushioned collars for ankle stability.

It has a lightweight TPU structure, as well as an uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot for a powerful energy transfer without sacrificing the court feel.

The "JT" emblem is stitched on the tongues, and Tatum's number "O" is on the heels, featuring lemonade graphic insoles. The silhouette is completed with a Barely Volt and Aurora Green rubber sole.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Jayson Tatum debuted his first signature sneaker, the Jordan Tatum 1, in the “Pink Lemonade” colorway Jayson Tatum debuted his first signature sneaker, the Jordan Tatum 1, in the “Pink Lemonade” colorway 👀 https://t.co/UauLWHvdIJ

On June 20, 2023, the "Pink Lemonade" colorway was launched into the sneaker market. These shoes were dropped in adult, grade school, and baby toddler sizes with price tags of $120, $90, and $55, respectively. They were sold online as well as the physical locations of Nike and its few other connected stores.

These were some of the best Jordan Tatum 1 colorways of 2023. Tatum fans and other basketball enthusiasts who want to get their hands on any of the aforementioned iterations, can easily visit Nike's official website or check with other retailers.

Poll : 0 votes