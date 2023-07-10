Nike Cortez “World Make” shoes: Everything we know so far

The newest Nike Cortez "World Make" is an embodiment of Nike's devotion to exquisiteness and creativity, immersing itself in a domain of refined workmanship. This Nike Cortez accompanies its close relative, the delicately made Air Max 1, as part of an elevated ensemble under the prestigious "World Make" themed collection.

While the canvas exterior of the Air Max 1 made waves, the Nike Cortez goes in a different direction, choosing for a velvety Vachetta brown leather that embraces the whole upper. This material combination lends an appearance of luxury as well as enduring appeal to this vintage form.

Although the shoe label hasn't revealed the official launch date of the Cortez "World Make" edition yet, it is anticipated to be offered sometime later in 2023, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other news outlets. The pairs will be sold via the online as well as a few other physical locations of Nike and its connected retail merchants. Sneakerheads will have to stick around for the confirmed pricing details as well.

Nike Cortez “World Make” shoes are composed of luxe leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Twitter/@SoleFeenMedia)

The Nike Cortez remains one of the most acknowledged athletic footwear in the lengthy history of trainers. This particular design was the company's first running gear when they launched as Blue Ribbon Sports in 1972.

The shoe was first conceptualized by Bill Bowerman, a Nike founding member and noted track and field coach at the University of Oregon. Bowerman set out to create an accommodating and dependable road and distance-running footwear.

The origins and evolution of Nike Cortez silhouette are stated on the Swoosh's website, which reads:

"The Nike Cortez was designed in 1972 by Nike cofounder Bill Bowerman to be lighter and more comfortable than any other. It quickly became the most popular running shoe in the country and has transformed into an unmistakable icon, woven into pop culture history."

The sneaker model immediately garnered prominence among runners and people of all ages due to its forward-thinking layout and practicality. Moreover, it became a cultural emblem, notably in Los Angeles, where it was adopted by a wide range of communities, involving gang members, skateboarding enthusiasts, and hip-hop performers.

Over the years, the Cortez has been reconfigured in various variations and collaborations. The "World Make" shade of the shape is currently being readied for release.

This rendition of the Cortez has been created particularly for ladies, featuring an elegant Vachetta Tan velvety leather top that flows beautifully onto the tongues and oozes a sophisticated style that gives a timeless charm to the traditional silhouette. An ornate design adorns the Swooshes, producing a visually appealing aesthetic element that is balanced by a comfy mesh inside lining.

Furthermore, the tongue labels and heels have spectacular gold labeling, while the tongues have beautiful white and black "WM" weaves that perfectly match the labeled Cork insoles. Lastly, a sail rubber sole complements the shoe's delicate hue while also providing longevity and grip.

Keep a watchful eye out for the chic Nike Cortez "World Make" colorway that will come out later in 2023. Those who are interested in getting their hands on these shoes, they must either sign up on the shoe brand's official web page or use the SNKRS app for the quick notifications as soon as the aforementioned model arrives.

