Jordan Tatum 1 "Denim" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The highly awaited basketball sneaker, Jordan Tatum 1, was finally introduced earlier this year by Celtics standout and longtime Swoosh-owned Jordan Brand collaborator, Jayson Tatum. For a new era of elite athletes, the Jordan brand's performance unit developed the Tatum 1, which is among the lightest sneakers around.

Following the announcement of the inaugural colorways in February 2023, notably "Pink Lemonade," "St. Louis," "Barbershop," and "Zoo," sneakerheads have now caught a glance of the silhouette's "Denim" appearance.

The recently revealed Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Denim" variation is expected to be released on August 10, 2023, as reported by Complex. After its initial release, sneakerheads can find this model via Nike's physical and online stores, its SNKRS app, as well as a variety of Jordan Brand retail outlets. Each pair will cost $120 USD.

Jordan Tatum 1 "Denim" shoes are dressed in blue and white hues with red accents all over

Here's a closer look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Sneaker News)

Jayson Tatum's first distinctive silhouette was recently revealed in four color combinations. Among these are "Old School," "Wave Runner," "Cool Grey," and "Denim." During his trip to Paris for Jordan's Quai 54 occasion, the current All-Star MVP provided a comprehensive look at his forthcoming lineup, featuring the Jordan Tatum 1 "Denim."

The source of encouragement, as well as aspects of the newly designed Jordan Tatum 1 shoes, are brought to light in Nike's description of the same:

“The Tatum 1 was born out of Tatum’s desire to wear a shoe that felt more connected to his foot. Built out of a lightweight, strong TPU frame, the shoe is wrapped by a ground-contact foam that also acts as an integrated traction pattern, with minimal rubber on the toe and ball of the foot for Tatum’s predominantly forefoot game.”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Detailed look at the Jordan Tatum 1 "Denim"



Release: August 10th ($120) Detailed look at the Jordan Tatum 1 "Denim"Release: August 10th ($120) https://t.co/EBsRyHha3C

It also emphasizes the ankle support features, such as the Zoom Air bag, that are incorporated into the silhouette:

"A large, uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot helps provide high energy return without sacrificing court feel. The mesh knit upper is strong yet lightweight, while the collar is padded for ankle support."

The "Denim" variant is majorly wrapped up in the eponymous overlays. The two distinct hues of blue denim are employed for the uppers of the sneaker. While the deeper blue covers the mudguards, the laterals, and tongue areas, the softer shades of denim are used to highlight the eyestays and heel counters.

Alongside blue, the crisp white and contrasting red accents appear all over, which further defines the look of this iteration. The white is predominantly utilized for laces as well as sole units. The hits of red, on the other hand, can be spotted on the tongue flaps and heel areas, as they are added for branding details.

Keep a watch out for the Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Denim" athletic shoes, which will be released in the following weeks of 2023. Those interested in obtaining the pair should download the SNKRS app and visit the official Nike Inc. website to catch updates on this particular colorway plus future iterations.

In addition to the stated colorway, the release dates of "Old School," "Wave Runner," and "Cool Grey" variants were also revealed. While the Old School iteration will be arriving on July 15, the next colorways are expected to hit the shelves on October 20 and December 12, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes