Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 "Quai 54" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

In 2023, Jordan Brand and Luka Doncic collaborated to introduce the Jordan Luka 2, the second iteration of his signature shoe. The duo dressed their recently developed signature shoe in a color scheme that pays respect to the Quai 54 streetball tournament. A beautiful White/Black-University Red-Amarillo-Classic Green palette adorns the shoe's body.

The Jordan Luka 2 "Quai 54" is all set to enter the sneaker market on June 23, 2023. Although a global release schedule has not been announced yet, the duo's themed sneakers will be sold at select EU retail outlets on the aforementioned date. The wider release is anticipated to take place sometime during the fall season of 2023 via Nike's online as well as offline retailers, alongside other associated sellers. Jordanheads and Luka fans can find the pair in men’s sizing options with a retail price tag of $130 USD.

Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 "Quai 54" shoes will be sold in themed University Red and Classic Green hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The impact of Luka Doncic goes beyond the hardwood, and even if the 2022–23 season is finished, his influence on the sneaker industry still continues to grow. The talented Dallas Mavericks guard is going to make headlines once more after dazzling shoe lovers with the Jordan Luka 2 "Rainbow Sorbet" and "Space Hunter" colorways. This time, he'll be working with the prestigious Quai 54 streetball event.

Staying true to Doncic's love of unique color schemes, the Jordan Luka 2 "Quai 54" adopts a striking split color scheme evocative of previous Air Jordan models created for the occasion. The pair is a compelling fusion of urban flare and court elegance, drawing on the vibrant energy of streetball and the cultural diversity of Paris.

The two-tone pattern of the shoe utilizes the majority of the Luka 2's base material, creating the ideal environment for the surrounding pieces to achieve clean, tonal finishes. But the eye-catching plastic parts are sure to draw attention. These parts, which are carefully positioned along the sides, vary between vibrant green and blazing red tones, giving the silhouette an unmistakable liveliness.

It is impossible to ignore the sincere homage to the Quai 54 tournament. Subtle references to the Paris-based championship are placed all over the shoe, celebrating the essence of Parisian streetball and adding to its limited edition status.

Before he declared for the 2017 NBA draft, Doncic partnered with Nike. He rapidly established himself as one of the league's brightest young talents, winning Rookie of the Year in 2019 and being selected to the All-Star teams in 2020 and 2021.

Doncic became the first athlete born in Europe to join Jordan Brand when he made the announcement in December 2019. He said that he had always respected Michael Jordan and the legacy he left, and he added that he was delighted to be a member of the family. Since that time, Doncic has been seen on the court sporting a number of different Air Jordan sneakers, including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 34, and Air Jordan 35.

Doncic's first pair of Jordan Brand signature shoes, the Jordan Luka 1, were unveiled in October 2021. The second edition of Doncic's signature shoes, the Jordan Luka 2, made its debut earlier this year.

The new Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 "Quai 54" shoes are expected to release in the coming days, so sneakerheads should keep a look out for them. To receive timely updates about the wider distribution of the themed pair in the coming weeks, register on the official Nike website or download the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes