Jordan Luka 2 "Space Hunter" sneakers: Release date, price and more details explored

The Jordan brand is going to launch a new version of Jordan Luka 2, dressed in black and violet hues. Jordan Luka 2 is the second signature basketball shoe of Luka Doncic, a Slovenian professional basketball player who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks. The shoe was debuted by Doncic in an early April regular season contest against the Sacramento Kings.

Now, the new version of the sneaker model, Jordan Luka 2 "Space Hunter" sneakers are set to be released on July 11. This new sneaker model gives a very galaxy vibe with its black and violet color palate, making it esthetically pleasing. The retail price for the pair will be $130. The pair will be available via the official Nike store, the SNKRS app, and select sneaker retailers.

Jordan Luka 2 "Space Hunter" sneakers will arrive in men's sizes

Luka Doncic will come back to the ground on the final week of August for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He is now practicing at home in Slovenia throughout the offseason. Since helping Slovenia win the 2017 EuroBasket championship, Doncic has consistently represented his nation while competing, and he will be carrying his recently released second trademark sneakers with the Jordan brand.

The next Jordan Luka 2 by the Slovenian footballer has been revealed. The shoe was initially seen back in April. Since then, the release date for the Jordan Luka 2 has been confirmed as July 11. The nearly entirely jet-black suit is embellished with zoned ballistic mesh, nubuck overlays, and stitched embellishments for a layered elegance.

Along with the turquoise Jumpman emblems and the speckled midsole design, brilliant bursts of purple that are included in the heel, collar lining, and embroidered work of the upper panels serve as the theme's anchor. The tread beneath the foot and the fading, transparent colors of Doncic's distinctive insignia might possibly allude to a glow-in-the-dark look that solidifies the use of color in cosmic explorations.

The Jordan Luka 2 is the second signature basketball shoe of Luka Doncic, and it has various notable design elements. Like the Jordan Luka 1, the Luka 2 is a low-cut basketball shoe that provides a balance of support and mobility. The Luka 2 features an IsoPlate support frame that helps to stabilize the foot during lateral movements. It also features Formula23 cushioning, which is designed to provide a comfortable and responsive ride.

IsoPlate support frame is a continuation of the IsoPlate system that was featured in the Jordan Luka 1, which was designed to provide containment in the lateral forefoot area. The IsoPlate support frame is a key feature of the Luka 2, as it helps to prevent the foot from rolling over during quick cuts and changes of direction on the basketball court. The IsoPlate support frame is complemented by Formula23 cushioning, which provides a comfortable and responsive experience.

The combination of these design elements and features makes the Jordan Luka 2 a well-rounded basketball sneaker that is suitable for a range of outdoor activities. By this time next month, sneakerheads will be able to try these amazing shoes for themselves!

