Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 1 “The Pitch” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand, the most well-known sublabel of Nike, is preparing to debut a brand-new colorway for its cutting-edge Jordan Luka 1 model. With the new "The Pitch" colorway, Luka Doncic's collaboration with Jordan Brand, which has been making headlines throughout 2022, will also be the talk of the footwear industry in 2023.

On February 20, 2023, Nike and a few of its affiliated retail stores, both online and in physical storefronts, are scheduled to debut the Jordan Luka 1 The Pitch, as stated by sneaker media outlets like Sole Retriever. These hoop-inspired sneaker designs will be offered in full-family size runs, including adult, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants.

While the first two sizes will be marked with a price tag of $110 and $80, the next two will cost $70 and $50, respectively.

Nike’s Jordan Luka 1 “The Pitch” shoes will arrive in white, black, and orange overlays.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Jordan Luka 1 sneakers

The NBA's best athletes have signed contracts with Jordan Brand, and the best talent enjoys earning their own trademark silhouettes. Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic, who recently unveiled his second model, the Jordan Luka 2, to the public, is one of the most recent athletes to have a signature shoe.

But even with the most recent announcement of Jordan Luka 1, "The Pitch," which is perhaps his finest to date, we're still receiving lots of colorways on his debut sneaker.

The player's inaugural signature sneaker design was allegedly influenced by the following, as stated on the company's website:

“The Luka 1 is designed for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić, featuring a new IsoPlate system with full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The shoe follows a long line of innovative Jordan Brand performance systems, like the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate debuted in the Air Jordan XXXIV.”

The right side of the sneakers includes an elephant print-like pattern in contrasted black/white tones, while the left pair features TPU reinforcements all around the edge of the sole as well as top decoration in what seems like a dot-like arrangement.

TPU eyelets cling to a single shade of white, but the undulating knit pattern around the toe and midfoot exhibits the same two-tone composition. Among the muted colors, the orange logo features on the white ankle, and the black tongue flap stands out.

An orange and white rubber outer sole unit combines a white foam midsole with orange pods near the midfoot and toe top.

Take a closer look at the tongue and toe areas of the arriving sneakers

The ground-breaking IsoPlate foot construction used in the creation of the Luka 1 shoes was highlighted by Nike's blog:

“The IsoPlate foot frame wraps up the lateral forefoot to keep players contained over the footbed, helping secure the foot when going from front to back. The Formula 23 foam provides a lightweight, responsive ride and helps propel the player during side-to-side movement—think a step-back, a Euro step, a crossover or even a defensive slide.”

Watch for the Jordan Luka 1 "The Pitch" version, which is slated to go on sale shortly in 2023. Basketball enthusiasts and Swoosh fans are encouraged to sign up on the company's official website for prompt notifications when these new pairs arrive.

