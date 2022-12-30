Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 “Black/Neon” shoes: Everything we know so far

Jordan Brand, the most popular offshoot of Nike, is said to be releasing a new colorway of the innovative Jordan Luka 1 silhouette recently worn by Luka Doncic.

With the release of the latest "Black/Neon" colorway, Luka Doncic and Jordan Brand will remain the talk of the footwear industry, as they have been all year.

The all-new “Black/Neon” colorway of the collaborative Jordan Luka 1 shoe is expected to enter the sneaker world in the upcoming year. So far, all the important details, including the release date and pricing information, have been kept a secret by the Jordan Brand.

Fans and other sneakerheads will have to wait until the shoe label confirms the release of this Player Exclusive colorway. Following their release, they will be able to purchase them from Nike's official stores, both offline and online, as well as a few other Jordan shoe retailers.

Jordan Luka 1 shoe will be released in all-black accented with neon hits all over

Here's a detailed look at the expected Black/Neon iteration (Image via Nike)

Even if luck wasn't on the Mavericks' side during last night's rout of the New York Knicks, Luka's Magic was.

People all over the league praised Doncic's heroics and incredible game-tying shot last night, as the Slovenian sensation became the first player in NBA history to record 60 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The three-time All-Star acknowledged that he needed a restorative brew, but for four quarters and change, the hoops as well as sneaker communities got their own special surprise in the form of a brand-new jet-black Jordan Luka 1 edition.

Since its inception, the player's shoe has been reimagined countless times by the sneaker community. Jordan Brand has already released a number of colorways, including "Racer Blue," "Reverse Ocra," "Bred," and "Tan Citrus," and is hinting at more releases in the coming months, such as the PE "Black/Neon" colorway.

The player’s first trademark shoe was originally released in June of this year. The Swoosh label sheds light on the design of Jordan Luka 1 as:

“The Luka 1 is designed for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić, featuring a new IsoPlate system with full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The shoe follows a long line of innovative Jordan Brand performance systems, like the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate debuted in the Air Jordan XXXIV.”

The mesh foundation covering, protective TPU top, heel counter, plus sole unit underfoot are all covered in pitch-black color to create a strong monochromatic look.

Neon accents dominate the mentioned base with a sewn structure and Jumpman logos appended to the forefoot and heel, complementing Dallas' city exclusive team shirt's vibrant green trim.

The exposed IsoPlate in the padding, like in previous designs, provides a striking contrast in a brilliant green, teal, and purple gradation, while a faint neon dot completes the silhouette.

Watch for the Jordan Luka 1 "Black/Neon" to release in the spring of 2023. Readers are advised to register on the company's official website to receive future updates.

In addition to this, one can also check out the exclusive “Year of the Rabbit” variant, which is also planned for 2023.

