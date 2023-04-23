Jordan Luka 1 "Dog Dad" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand, a Nike sublabel, is getting ready to debut a new colorway of its avant-garde Jordan Luka 1 silhouette. The Jordan Brand and Luka Doncic partnership, which garnered media attention in 2022, will once again be a prominent focus in the footwear business in 2023 thanks to the new "Dog Dad" edition.

In the upcoming weeks, the brand-new Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 1 "Dog Dad" colorway is slated to hit the footwear market. The sneakers will be sold by Nike and a few other select retail partners online and in physical shops. These shoes are marked with a retail price tag of $110 for each pair.

Jordan Luka 1 "Dog Dad" shoes pay homage to Luka Doncic's dogs

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming signature shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you are a fan of basketball and dogs, you might want to check out the latest colorway of the Jordan Luka 1, the signature shoe of NBA superstar Luka Doncic. The Slovenian player, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks, has collaborated with Jordan Brand to create a playful and personal design that pays tribute to his three furry friends: Gia, Hugo, and Viki.

The Jordan Luka 1 "Dog Dad" shoes feature a white mesh upper with TPU and Flightwire cable overlays for a supportive and breathable fit. The midsole mold and heel pull tabs are accented with light pink, adding a touch of contrast and fun to the otherwise clean and simple look.

The shoes also have mismatched branding on the medial side, with "non desistas non exieris" (meaning "never give up, never surrender") on the right shoe and "Jordan Brand Basketball" on the left shoe.

The insoles of the shoes, where the paw prints of Doncic's three dogs are printed along with their names, have the most adorable detail. The dogs, who have their own Instagram page, @hugo__gia__viki, are very loved by their owner, who often post pictures and videos of them on their social media accounts.

The shoes are part of the Jordan Luka 1 line, which debuted in 2022 as Dončić's first signature shoe with Jordan Brand. The shoes are designed for speed and efficiency, featuring a full-length Formula 23 foam for cushioning and an IsoPlate system for stability.

The ground-breaking IsoPlate foot structure used in the creation of the Luka 1 shoes was also highlighted on Nike's blog, which stated:

“The IsoPlate foot frame wraps up the lateral forefoot to keep players contained over the footbed, helping secure the foot when going from front to back. The Formula 23 foam provides a lightweight, responsive ride and helps propel the player during side-to-side movement—think a step-back, a Euro step, a crossover or even a defensive slide.”

The Jordan Luka 1 "Dog Dad" shoes are a perfect example of how athletes can express their personality and passion through their footwear. Whether you are a basketball fan, a dog lover, or both, you might want to keep an eye out for these shoes when they drop. They are sure to make you smile and stand out on the court or the street.

