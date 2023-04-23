Nike Air Force 1 Low "Oval Graphic" shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike Air Force 1 never runs out of things to discover, from diamond Swooshes to the return of the "Color Of The Month" series. The Bruce Kilgore silhouette is now adding a whole new logo to the Nike Sportswear range, four months after its 40th anniversary. The latest shoe is adorned with Oval Graphics with timeless white underlays of the silhouette.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Oval Graphic" variant is a versatile and stylish shoe that can be worn in casual or sporty outfits. These shoes are planned for the coming weeks of 2023. Although the official drop date hasn’t been disclosed yet, these shoes will be sold online as well at a few other offline retail shops, alongside Nike stores in men's sizes.

Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes are accentuated with Oval Graphic on the heels

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic and popular sneakers in the world. It was first introduced in 1982 as a basketball shoe, and since then it has been updated with various styles, colors, and materials. One of the latest versions of this classic shoe is the Nike Air Force 1 Low Oval Graphic, which features a unique design on the upper.

The website for the Swoosh brand offers the following information regarding the silhouette's history:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

A motioning oval circles a Swoosh at both the tongue and heel tabs, replacing the iconic "Nike Air" tags on the silhouette, making its debut on a pair of AF1s. With the exception of the updated insignia, the 1982 model stays true to its practical roots, offering tumbled leather as well as suede overlay choices that delight in Triple White and accentuated gray color blockings, respectively.

The mid-foot Swoosh and oval on the clad white pair are filled with a golden yellow color, while the freshly produced insignias on the greyscale effort are built using the same color.

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Oval Graphic colorway is a great option for fans of Air Force 1 who want to add some color and flair to their sneaker collection. It is also a durable and comfortable shoe that can be worn for everyday activities or special occasions. The Nike Air Force 1 Low Oval Graphic is a testament to the timeless appeal and innovation of the AF 1 legacy.

Keep an eye out for the brand-new Nike Air Force 1 Low Oval Graphic sneakers in the coming weeks of 2023. Readers are advised to sign up on the brand's website or SNKRS app to receive fast notifications when these shoes go on sale.

