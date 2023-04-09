Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 shoes: Everything we know so far

Luka Doncic, the four-time All-Star and Dallas Mavericks guard, has been making waves in the NBA with his stellar performance and signature style. He is also one of the few players to have his own signature shoe line with Jordan Brand. The sneaker community has already embraced Luka 1 silhouette of the player, and now the Luka 2 is getting ready for launch this year.

The Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 is expected to launch this summer in a wide range of colorways that will showcase Doncic’s versatility and creativity. Fans will be able to find them on the Nike’s SNKRS app and with other associated retail shops.

The shoe is designed to meet Luka Doncic’s needs on the court, as well as his style off the court. The shoe is also a testament to Doncic’s partnership with Jordan Brand, which he joined in December 2019 as one of the youngest and brightest stars in the NBA.

Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 shoes will arrive in black and purple hues

Luka Doncic debuted his first signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 1, in May 2022, and it was a hit among fans and sneakerheads alike. The shoe featured a sleek, low-top design with a synthetic fabric upper that had a topographical pattern inspired by Doncic’s hometown of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The shoe also introduced Formula 23 Foam, a new cushioning technology that provides responsive comfort and impact protection. The shoe came in various colorways that reflected the player's personality and preferences.

Now, almost a year later, Luka Doncic has unveiled his second signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 2, on the court against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2023. The shoe is a noticeable upgrade from the Luka 1, as it has a more robust and refined look.

The shoe still features a low-top silhouette, but with a nubuck overlay that extends from the mudguard to the heel counter and adds durability and support. The upper is made of nylon fabric that has the same topographical pattern as the Luka 1, but with more details and textures.

The Jordan Luka 2 also retains some of the key elements of Luka 1, such as the IsoPlate system that provides stability and lockdown. On the other hand, the Formula 23 Foam offers cushioning and bounce. However, the shoe also introduces some new features, such as Zoom Air units in the forefoot and heel that enhance responsiveness and energy return.

The outsole has a split-toe design that improves flexibility and traction. The shoe also has a semi-translucent rubber that reveals a speckled mid-foot shank and a mini Jumpman logo at the heel.

The debut colorway of the Jordan Luka 2 is a dark and mysterious combination of black and purple, with hints of mint green on the shank and logo. The shoe also has a gold metallic Doncic insignia on the tongue, which is surrounded by purple accents on both sides.

The sock liner is also purple, as well as the embroidery on the lateral side of the shoe. The colorway is said to be inspired by Doncic’s love for video games and fantasy worlds.

Keep an eye out for the Jordan Luka 2 shoes that will be released later this year. Sign up on the brand’s online website or get the SNKRS app for further launch dates and pricing details of the new signature shoe.

