Jordan Luka 1 “Easter” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Nike sublabel, Jordan Brand, is getting ready to release a new colorblocking for its avant-garde Jordan Luka 1 design. Thanks to the new “Easter” version, the Jordan Brand and Luka Doncic collaboration, which has been in the headlines throughout 2022, will once more be a major focus in the footwear industry in 2023. The entire shoe will be covered in Mint Foam/Racer Pink/Court Purple color palette.

The brand-new Jordan Luka 1 “Easter” colorway is anticipated to enter the sneaker market on April 13, 2023. Offered for sale online and in physical stores by Nike and a few of its affiliated retail partners, the shoes will be offered in multiple sizing options, including men’s and grade school variants. While the men’s shoes will be sold for $110, the grade school sizes will be marked with an $80 price tag.

Jordan Luka 1 “Easter” shoes are dressed in bright mint foam and court purple hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

After entering into a contract with the Jordan company in 2019, Luka Doncic became the sixth NBA player in Jumpman history to obtain his own distinctive shoe, the Jordan Luka 1.

Luka Doncic made his first signature shoe debut with Jordan Brand earlier in 2022. Despite maintaining Doncic's signature low-top style, Luka 1 incorporated a number of modern Jordan components.

With only limited releases over the past few months, the Jordan Luka 1 has had a relatively slow opening this year. However, much like the temperature, it appears that the signature is finally starting to warm up as it has recently been made public in a color scheme that is suitable for Easter.

According to the company's website, the player's first signature shoe design was purportedly inspired by the following:

“The Luka 1 is designed for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić, featuring a new IsoPlate system with full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The shoe follows a long line of innovative Jordan Brand performance systems, like the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate debuted in the Air Jordan XXXIV.”

The upcoming Jordan Luka 1 "Easter" is one of the silhouette's most daring appearances yet because it is devoid of neutrals. The sole unit and several components of the top are marked with a pale aqua blue, which establishes the tone for the complete ensemble. Moreover, a pink-colored stitching is placed just above the purple overlays, further enhancing the overall color scheme. Below is a purple mesh base.

Nike's blog also featured the revolutionary IsoPlate foot structure used in the design of the Luka 1 shoes, stating:

“The IsoPlate foot frame wraps up the lateral forefoot to keep players contained over the footbed, helping secure the foot when going from front to back. The Formula 23 foam provides a lightweight, responsive ride and helps propel the player during side-to-side movement—think a step-back, a Euro step, a crossover or even a defensive slide.”

Be on the lookout for the Jordan Luka 1 "Easter" variation, which should go on sale soon in 2023. Basketball aficionados and Swoosh supporters are advised to register on the business' website to receive timely notifications when these new shoes arrive.

Poll : 0 votes