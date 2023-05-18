Jordan Luka 2 “Tropical Twist” Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand and Luka Dončić are all set to release the second edition of his signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 2, in the summer of 2023. After examining the "PE" colorway of the Jordan Luka 2 that lights in the dark, we now take a look at the upcoming "Tropical Twist" hue, which will be among the first debut releases.

The new iteration is covered in a Tropical Twist/Metallic Gold-Washed Teal-Barely Green color palette. The Jordan Luka 2 "Tropical Twist" will release this fall through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers online and in-store. The retail cost is $140 for men's sizing and $100 for grade school sizing.

The shoe will be one of six upcoming colorways of the Luka 2 that will launch during Holiday 2023, along with three colorways that can be matched to a team uniform.

Jordan Luka 2 “Tropical Twist” Shoes are adorned with washed teal and barely green hues

Luka Dončić is one of the most exciting and talented players in the NBA today. The Slovenian guard has been dazzling fans with his skills and charisma since he joined the league in 2018. In 2020, he became the youngest player to sign a partnership with Jordan Brand, joining an elite group of athletes who represent the legacy of Michael Jordan.

As part of his deal with Jordan Brand, Dončić released his first signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 1, in July 2022. The shoe was a low-top model that featured a sleek and futuristic design inspired by Dončić's style and personality. The shoe also incorporated some of Jordan Brand's signature technologies, such as IsoPlate support and Formula23 cushioning.

Now, Dončić is ready to launch his second signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 2, which is set to debut later this year. The shoe will continue to showcase Dončić's flair and versatility on and off the court, with a variety of colorways and materials that reflect his mood and attitude.

One of the first colorways to be revealed is the "Tropical Twist" colorway, which combines a vibrant array of colors and materials to create a shoe as bold as it is functional. With a tropical twist and teal shades, the upper blends mesh, suede, and TPU materials.

The tongue sports tonal shades of blue, leading to two hits of metallic gold, one of which is Dončić's logo. Red and black Jumpman branding on the tongue's pull tab offers a nod to MJ’s heritage. The heel carries an inspiring Latin phrase, "non desistas non exieris," split between the left and right sneaker, which translates to "Do not give up. Do not surrender."

White TPU sections with gold speckles contrast the blue midsole below. Rounding out the design is the semi-translucent rubber outsole that features glow-in-the-dark detailing, adding some extra flair to the shoe.

The Jordan Luka 2 "Tropical Twist" is a shoe that reflects Dončić's passion and creativity on the court, as well as his fun-loving and adventurous spirit. The shoe is a testament to Dončić's partnership with Jordan Brand, which aims to inspire the next generation of basketball players and fans around the world.

